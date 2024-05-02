Starfield’s “fantastic” new planetary surface maps are a gamechanger

Starfield’s next big update is in the wild and while there are a number of great inclusions, more detailed surface maps might be the best.

Bethesda just released the next major Starfield update into its Steam beta and early impressions have players excited for a new playthrough. There is a tonne of new content coming to the game including heavily-requested features like survival options and deeper shipbuilding.

Sure, we didn’t get the long-awaited land vehicles that players have been hoping for since launch but it turns out, those will arrive with the Shattered Space DLC. But a seemingly minor inclusion could be the best of the bunch depending on your persuasion.

Starfield’s initial planetary surface maps were a far cry from some of the other wayfinding methods that Bethesda had developed previously. This new update brings them closer in line with the real-time, birds-eye view that we got in Skyrim.

That’s right, gone are the difficult-to-decipher patchwork of blue dots on a bluer background. Now we have actual colored models of the major cities and landmarks on Starfield’s many planets.

Not only does this make navigation easier but it offers a fresh new look at how the game’s settlements have come together. Players in u/Cratoic’s Reddit thread above are just as happy about the changes as we are.

“Looks great,” one user offered. “I’m happy that they introduced this to all maps, not just specific cities and such,” another replied. The improvement over the old maps which other players called “a disgrace” is clearly appreciated by fans of the game.

Of course, these new and improved maps aren’t just a stylistic improvement but a mechanical one too. New additions to the map such as your ship and outposts appear in real-time as miniature versions of themselves.

Players on Steam can check this out for themselves right now by opting into the beta for the update. Console players will have to wait until the final version goes live on May, 15, 2024.