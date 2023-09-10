Starfield player wows fans with their ultimate “space Lamborghini” build

One Starfield player has taken ship-building to new heights, stunning fans with an incredible “space Lamborghini” build.

In the vast universe of Starfield, players have been showcasing their creativity with the game’s intricate ship-building mechanics. But one player, known by the Reddit username ballisticshark, has truly outdone themselves by crafting what they describe as a “massive space Lamborghini.”

The ship, which the player has affectionately named “Frontier Mk. VI” after rebuilding it six times from scratch, boasts a sleek and aerodynamic design reminiscent of a luxury sports car. But don’t let its appearance fool you; this ship is a behemoth.

Weighing in at around 2500s in mass, it’s equipped with nearly all the HABS modules available, save for three, which the creator deemed either redundant or unsightly.

The Frontier Mk. VI is not just about looks. With a mobility rating of around 70, it might not be the fastest ship in the galaxy, but its weapon choices more than make up for it.

Equipped with particle cannon turrets, the ship can obliterate any threats that come within range in mere seconds. And for those tougher battles? The ship also boasts four manual fire cannons and four gauss cannons.

Reddit users were quick to praise the design with one user inquiring about the cost. Ballisticshark revealed that the ship had set them back a whopping 568k credits and counting, as they continue to upgrade it with more advanced parts.

Another user was curious about the interior, to which the creator responded that it’s “extremely roomy and easily navigable” before later uploading interior design photos.

This isn’t the first time Starfield players have taken to recreating iconic designs or coming up with their own unique ships. Starfield players have built everything from a Millennium Falcon replica to a Batwing already, and there’s no guessing what’s next.