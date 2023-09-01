All Starfield console commands: God mode cheats, free cam mode, more

Starfield players on PC can access a wide range of console commands to radically alter the experience. Be it through God mode cheats making you invincible, or insta-kill prompts to clear any mission in the blink of an eye, here’s the full list of console commands.

If you’re familiar at all with Bethesda games on PC, you know they give players a great deal of freedom. Whether its through mod support, allowing the community to generate new content on the fly, or through console commands directly in the game, there’s plenty you can do to shake things up.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

No different from usual, console commands are indeed available here in Starfield as well. Well over a dozen inputs are accessible to completely change the game in an instant. While some can help you out of a tight spot, others will all but flip the experience on its head.

So be warned, if you’d rather a more conventional playthrough, save these console commands until you’re well and truly satisfied. But if you’re eager to jump in and break it all apart, here’s the full list of Starfield console commands.

Article continues after ad

How to use console commands in Starfield

To enable console commands in Starfield, you first have to press the tilde (~) key. At the touch of the button, Starfield will halt the action and open its console command display.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

From there, it’s just a matter of entering your desired code and pressing the enter key to trigger the effect.

Full list of Starfield console commands

Console Command Code Effect kill With the console open, click an NPC to target them, then type kill to kill them. Important characters may only be incapacitated. killall Kills every enemy and NPC in the area around you, including space battles. player.additem 0000000f [#] Adds credits to your inventory. Replace [#] with desired amount. player.additem 0000000a [#] Adds a digipick to inventory. Replace [#] with desired amount. player.additem [Item ID] [#] Adds a specified item to your inventory. player.setav speedmult [#] Set player speed multiplier. Set this number to anything more than 100 to speed up movement. player.setav health [#] Sets your max health level. player.setav carryweight [#] Sets your maximum carry weight to desired amount. player.setlevel [#] Raise or lower your player level as you see fit. psb Adds every Starfield power. resurrect Resurrect targeted corpse (in the case of generic NPCs, another generic NPC). sexchange Change your character’s gender and returns character to a default look. tai Toggles AI on and off: NPCs will stop where they are and won’t do anything at all. tcai Toggles NPC combat AI, making all NPCs passive. tcl Toggles collision, letting you walk through walls and into the air. tfc Enable free cam. tgm Enables god mode, making you invulnerable and giving you infinite stamina and carry weight. tm Hides all UI. Type it again to un-hide UI. tmm 1 Adds map markers for all locations on a planet’s surface. Note: This appears to be permanent, and typing tmm 0 does not remove those icons.

So that’s all there is to know about Starfield’s console commands at the time of writing. There’s always a chance more unique inputs are discovered down the line, so rest assured we’ll keep you up to speed right here with all the latest.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, for a more standard playthrough be sure to brush up on our other Starfield guides below:

Starfield Achievement list | All Starfield skills | Will Starfield have mod support? | Is Starfield’s universe procedurally generated? | How big is Starfield? | Will Starfield be on Steam Deck? | Is Starfield on PS5? | Starfield PC requirements: Recommended & minimum specs | Will Starfield have a Photo Mode at launch? | Is Starfield coming to Nintendo Switch? | Is Starfield single-player? | Does Starfield have New Game Plus mode?

Article continues after ad