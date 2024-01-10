Helldivers 2 PC requirements – Minimum, recommended and ultra specs

Helldivers 2 PC requirements – Minimum, recommended and ultra specsArrowhead
With Helldivers 2 soon coming to PC, here is all you need to know about the PC specs and requirements, from minimum to recommended and ultra.
The sequel to Helldivers is fast approaching, launching on February 8, and with it comes a completely different approach from its previous top-down shooter towards a third-person view.
And just like the first game, Helldivers 2 is also coming out on the PC, and this time with crossplay. But before we jump into the game, here is all you need to know of its minimum, recommended, and ultra PC specs.
Helldivers 2 minimum system PC specs
Helldivers 2 is quite the beefy game, as is to be expected from a PS5 release. Therefore, the minimum PC specs for the game are quite demanding, even on older hardware.
Here are the minimum specs for Helldivers 2 according to the PlayStation Blog post:
- CPU: Intel Core i7-4790K or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AM Radeon RX 470
- RAM: 8GB DDR4
- Storage: 100GB HDD
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
With these specs and the graphic presets set to low, players can expect an average performance of 30 FPS at 1080p.
Helldivers 2 recommended system PC specs
Here are the recommended specs for Helldivers 2:
- CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
- RAM: 16GB DDR4
- Storage: 100GB SSD
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
With these specs and the graphics presets set to medium, players can expect an average performance of 60 FPS at 1080p.
Helldivers 2 performance system PC specs
Here are the performance specs for Helldivers 2:
- CPU: Intel Core i5 12600K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800
- RAM: 16GB DDR4
- Storage: 100 GB SSD
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
With these specs and the graphics presets set to high, players can expect an average performance of 60 FPS at 1440p.
Helldivers 2 ultra system PC specs
Here are the ultra specs for Helldivers 2:
- CPU: Intel Core i5-12600K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
- RAM: 16GB DDR4
- Storage: 100GB SSD
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
With these specs and the graphics presets set to very high, players can expect an average performance of 60 FPS at 4K.