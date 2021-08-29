Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements: Minimum specs, recommended, more

While CD Projekt Red has updated Cyberpunk 2077 consistently since it was released last Holiday season, a lot of players are jumping into the game for the first time as of late. But, it’s always good to know if your PC can run the game at optimal settings.

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most anticipated releases in quite some time, and while the game for the most part didn’t live up to expectations, the developers have remained consistent with updates over the last nine months or so.

CD Projekt Red recently released a massive 30 GB update for players that seems to fix the game’s optimization issues for most gamers.

However, if you’re looking to boot up the game for the first time on PC, it’s still good to know what the recommended and minimum requirements are.

Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements

With the game now being released for nearly a year, the requirements that most gamers are going to have to abide by have remained the same.

Most modern hardware is going to be able to run Cyberpunk 2077 just fine, and with the right settings, you should be getting a decent frame rate. Lowering the quality of shadows and water is going to go a long way in terms of FPS, as these are usually rather taxing for players.

If your PC is rather old, then you may be in luck, as the minimum settings for Cyberpunk 2077 are going to be a GTX 780/ RX 470 combined with an i5-3570K/FX-8310. But, most players have improved hardware compared to these components, and they’re more than likely going to want to run the game on High or Ultra.

Running the game at these settings is going to require some of the latest GPUs that have released over the last two to three years. An RTX 2080/ RX 5700 XT is going to be the recommended GPU for running the game on High, and an RTX 3070/ RX 6800 XT will be the optimal hardware for Ultra settings.

We should see more updates from CD Projekt Red in the near future, and more DLC should be coming soon for Cyberpunk 2077!