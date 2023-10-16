Cities Skylines 2 PC requirements – Minimum & recommended specs
As the clock ticks closer to the release of Cities: Skylines 2, gamers eagerly anticipate the upgraded city-building experience. Yet, with improved mechanics comes the pressing question: does your PC meet the Cities: Skylines 2 PC requirements?
Building upon the legacy of its predecessor, Cities: Skylines 2 is not just a game—it’s an expansive urban journey. Colossal Order and Paradox Interactive are serving up a richer, more immersive simulation. But to truly relish this next-generation cityscape, ensuring your system’s compatibility is crucial.
Before diving deep into these urban adventures, it’s essential to gear up and prepare our rigs for the task ahead. So, what exactly are the Cities: Skylines 2 PC requirements, and is your system up for the task?
Cities Skylines 2 minimum system PC specs
For those just starting their journey into the expansive urban world of Cities: Skylines 2, here are the basic hardware prerequisites you’ll need:
- OS: Windows® 10 Home 64 Bit
- Processor: Intel® Core™ i7-6700K | AMD® Ryzen™ 5 2600X
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia® GeForce™ GTX 970 (4 GB) | AMD equivalent
- Sound Card: TBC
- File Size: 50 GB
Cities Skylines 2 recommended system PC specs
For the avid city planners looking to experience Cities: Skylines 2 in its full glory and detail, these are the recommended specs for the best gameplay:
- OS: Windows® 10 Home 64 Bit | Windows® 11
- Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-12600K | AMD® Ryzen™ 7 5800X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia® GeForce™ RTX 3080 (10 GB) | AMD equivalent
- Sound Card: TBC
- File Size: 50 GB
And that’s all we can tell you about the Cities: Skylines 2 PC requirements. By aligning your system with these, you ensure an optimized, uninterrupted, and enriching gameplay experience.
