Cities Skylines 2 PC requirements – Minimum & recommended specs

As the clock ticks closer to the release of Cities: Skylines 2, gamers eagerly anticipate the upgraded city-building experience. Yet, with improved mechanics comes the pressing question: does your PC meet the Cities: Skylines 2 PC requirements?

Building upon the legacy of its predecessor, Cities: Skylines 2 is not just a game—it’s an expansive urban journey. Colossal Order and Paradox Interactive are serving up a richer, more immersive simulation. But to truly relish this next-generation cityscape, ensuring your system’s compatibility is crucial.

Article continues after ad

Before diving deep into these urban adventures, it’s essential to gear up and prepare our rigs for the task ahead. So, what exactly are the Cities: Skylines 2 PC requirements, and is your system up for the task?

Article continues after ad

Cities Skylines 2 minimum system PC specs

For those just starting their journey into the expansive urban world of Cities: Skylines 2, here are the basic hardware prerequisites you’ll need:

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

OS: Windows® 10 Home 64 Bit

Windows® 10 Home 64 Bit Processor: Intel® Core™ i7-6700K | AMD® Ryzen™ 5 2600X

Intel® Core™ i7-6700K | AMD® Ryzen™ 5 2600X Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia® GeForce™ GTX 970 (4 GB) | AMD equivalent

Nvidia® GeForce™ GTX 970 (4 GB) | AMD equivalent Sound Card: TBC

TBC File Size: 50 GB

Cities Skylines 2 recommended system PC specs

For the avid city planners looking to experience Cities: Skylines 2 in its full glory and detail, these are the recommended specs for the best gameplay:

Article continues after ad

OS: Windows® 10 Home 64 Bit | Windows® 11

Windows® 10 Home 64 Bit | Windows® 11 Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-12600K | AMD® Ryzen™ 7 5800X

Intel® Core™ i5-12600K | AMD® Ryzen™ 7 5800X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia® GeForce™ RTX 3080 (10 GB) | AMD equivalent

Nvidia® GeForce™ RTX 3080 (10 GB) | AMD equivalent Sound Card: TBC

TBC File Size: 50 GB

And that’s all we can tell you about the Cities: Skylines 2 PC requirements. By aligning your system with these, you ensure an optimized, uninterrupted, and enriching gameplay experience.

Payday 3 PC requirements | Forza Motorsport PC requirements | Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 speculated PC requirements | Lords of the Fallen System Requirements | Starfield PC requirements | Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 PC requirements | Persona 3 Reload PC requirements