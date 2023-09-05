Starfield fans bring another iconic Star Wars ship to life with functional X-Wing

Starfield was always going to have a strong intersection with various sci-fi fan communities but the Chad Star Wars enjoyers have shown up. Their latest endeavor is a fully functional X-Wing starfighter that you can explore the galaxy with.

Starfield’s lukewarm reception is starting to heat up with fans getting further and further into the galactic adventure. Players are already falling in love with the game’s systems and it has taken the top spot on Twitch before its full release.

The game’s ship-building feature is occupying the most time among hardcore players who are using it to craft insane builds like this Batwing. Star Wars appears to be getting the most love however with impressive incarnations of the Millenium Falcon and a Star Destroyer.

That trend continues in Starfield with Reddit user u/Fudgiebrown’s extraordinary take on the fan-favorite X-Wing. Granted it’s a little larger than its Star Wars counterpart but where else are you gonna fit all those sandwiches?

Starfield’s X-Wing creator made a tutorial

u/Fudgiebrown unveiled their creation in Starfield’s Subreddit to a wave of praise from the game’s community. While the ship’s interior may not be a 1:1 of the X-Wing due to the game’s limitations, flying around in third-person is sure to make you feel like a true Rebel.

The ship is relatively cheap to construct with the creator stating it only costs around “50,000-60,000 credits and most of my sanity” to build. Guess that relative cheapness does depend on how much you value your sanity.

Users are so taken with Starfield’s very own X-Wing that they’re lamenting a lack of share features for the game’s shipbuilder. “They really need to create ‘codes’ to copy and paste for the shipbuilder,” one user put forth.

Fortunately, on top of being a master starship craftsperson, u/Fudgiebrown is also a benevolent soul. They’ve published a video to their YouTube channel with a complete parts breakdown and a tutorial on how to construct the X-Wing.

So many creative projects have come out of Starfield’s shipbuilder already and the community is only a fraction of the size it will grow to. We can’t wait to see what sort of recreations we see following the full release on September 6.

If you’ve already got your hands on Starfield and want to make the most of the game, or you’re eager for a head start on launch, check out our list of guides to help on your adventure.

