GamingFortnite

Every free Star Wars reward and how to get them in Fortnite

John Esposito
Fortnite Star Wars Chapter 5 key artEpic Games

The return of Star Wars to Fortnite brings a ton of free cosmetics to earn in the game. Here’s the full list of what players can earn during their playtime.

The return of Star Wars to Fortnite is massive, as the crossover event in Chapter 5 Season 2 brings several new cosmetics to spend your hard-earned V-Bucks on.

That said, there are plenty of free items to earn in Fortnite provided you put the time in to complete a few challenges.

Without further ado, here’s the full list of all the free rewards you can claim as part of the Star Wars Day event.

Fortnite Star Wars back blingEpic Games
Get this free back bling by completing Star Wars quests in Fortnite.

Every free Star Wars cosmetic in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

There are 23 rewards as part of the new crossover, a majority of which are tied to LEGO Fortnite due to the event pass. Two of them are linked to Twitch drops, for which we’ve described a how-to claim below.

As mentioned, you’ll need to complete various in-game challenges to acquire the free rewards across LEGO Fortnite, Battle Royale, Rocket Racing, and Festival.

Game ModeRewardHow to getImage
Battle RoyaleBattle Pass Level-UpComplete five Star Wars Quests in Battle Royale or Creator Made IslandsFortnite battle pass level up
Battle RoyaleAWR Pack Back BlingComplete 10 Star Wars Quests in Battle Royale or Creator Made IslandsFortnite AWR Pack Back Bling
Rocket RacingAnakin’s Podracer DecalComplete four May the 4th Quests in Rocket RacingFortnite Rocket Racing decal
Rocket RacingBattle Pass Level-UpComplete seven Star Wars Quests in Rocket Racing Fortnite battle pass level up
Rocket RacingDarth Maul DecalComplete eight May the 4th Quests in Rocket RacingFortnite Darth Maul decal Rocket Racing
Rocket RacingEnergy Binders TrailComplete fourteen Star Wars Quests in Rocket Racing Fortnite energy binders trail Rocket Racing
Fortnite FestivalBattle Pass Level UpBattle Pass Level-UpFortnite battle pass level up
Fortnite FestivalSeven-string Hallikset GuitarComplete seven Star Wars quests in FestivalSeven-string Hallikset Guitar Fortnite Festival
LEGO FortniteBattle Pass Level UpComplete five Star Wars quests in LEGO FortniteFortnite battle pass level up
LEGO FortniteRebel Officer’s Room decor bundleComplete 10 Star Wars quests in LEGO FortniteLEGO FN Rebel room
LEGO FortniteTatooine Spice of Life decor bundleCollect 1,000 Studs in LEGO Fortnite by completing Rebel Adventure questsLEGO FN decor
LEGO FortniteTatooine Circuit Bedroom decor bundleCollect 2,000 Studs in LEGO Fortnite by completing Rebel Adventure questsLEGO FN decal
LEGO FortniteTatooine Turret and Tanks decor bundle Collect 3,000 Studs in LEGO Fortnite by completing Rebel Adventure questsLEGO FN decor
LEGO FortniteTatooine Spa decor bundleCollect 4,000 Studs in LEGO Fortnite by completing Rebel Adventure questsLEGO FN decor
LEGO FortniteTatooine Glassware decor bundleCollect 5,000 Studs in LEGO Fortnite by completing Rebel Adventure questsLEGO FN decal
LEGO FortniteMos Eisley Serving Station decor bundleCollect 6,000 Studs in LEGO Fortnite by completing Rebel Adventure questsLEGO FN decor
LEGO FortniteTatooine Hazardous Removal decor bundleCollect 7,000 Studs in LEGO Fortnite by completing Rebel Adventure questsLEGO FN decor
LEGO FortniteMos Eisley Lanterns decor bundleCollect 8,000 Studs in LEGO Fortnite by completing Rebel Adventure questsLEGO FN decor
LEGO FortniteMos Eisley EssentialsCollect 9,000 Studs in LEGO Fortnite by completing Rebel Adventure questsLEGO FN decor
LEGO FortniteMos Eisley Blue Milk BarCollect 10,000 Studs in LEGO Fortnite by completing Rebel Adventure questsLEGO FN decor
LEGO FortniteMos Eisley Marketplace buildCollect 11,000 Studs in LEGO Fortnite by completing Rebel Adventure questsLEGO Fortnite decor
Twitch DropsGrowling Chewbacca EmoticonLink your Twitch and Epic Games accountTwitch Drops for Star Wars FN
Twitch DropsGalaxies Collide Loading ScreenCollect 14 items during a stream takeoverFN Star Wars loading screen Twitch drops

How to link Twitch and Epic Games account

In case you haven’t yet, here’s a quick brief on how to link your Twitch and Epic Games accounts so you can earn Fortnite drops:

  • Go to Epic Games’ official Connected Accounts” page
  • Sign in with your Epic Games account
  • Click the “Connect” button under the Twitch tab
  • Click “Link your Account”
  • Sign in with your Twitch account after being prompted
  • Select “Authorize”

You’ll earn the “Growling Chewbacca” emoticon as soon as you link your accounts. The “Galaxies Collide” loading screen requires a bit more time, as random items will pop up during a live stream of an eligible creator that you must collect.

Collecting 14 of those items will grant you the loading screen, although we’re unsure how long it’ll take to get them all.

Check out more Fortnite x Star Wars content:

All Star Wars skins & how to get them | How to get AWR Pack Back Bling | How to get E-11 Blaster | Everything added in Fortnite x Star Wars Day 2024 update | How to get Cantina Band Jam Track

Related Topics

Fortnite Chapter 5Star Wars

About The Author

John Esposito

John graduated with a degree in Sport Management in 2017, before discovering he had a hidden joy for writing. Since then, he's worked for GameRant, Twinfinite, and Jaxon, covering everything related to gaming. Currently, he's a Games Writer for Dexerto, and all tips and tricks welcome: john.esposito@dexerto.com

keep reading
Jar Jar Binks in the Star Wars prequel
TV & Movies
Jar Jar Binks actor claims his career “began and ended” with Star Wars prequels
Kayla Harrington
Carrie-Anne Moss in The Acolyte
TV & Movies
The Acolyte’s new trailer might have hooked fans thanks to one key detail
Jessica Cullen
Sheev Palpatine
TV & Movies
It’s time for a Star Wars horror movie
Daisy Phillipson
The best Star Wars characters.
TV & Movies
The 50 best Star Wars characters
Trudie Graham
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech