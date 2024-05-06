Every free Star Wars reward and how to get them in Fortnite

The return of Star Wars to Fortnite brings a ton of free cosmetics to earn in the game. Here’s the full list of what players can earn during their playtime.

The return of Star Wars to Fortnite is massive, as the crossover event in Chapter 5 Season 2 brings several new cosmetics to spend your hard-earned V-Bucks on.

That said, there are plenty of free items to earn in Fortnite provided you put the time in to complete a few challenges.

Without further ado, here’s the full list of all the free rewards you can claim as part of the Star Wars Day event.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games Get this free back bling by completing Star Wars quests in Fortnite.

Every free Star Wars cosmetic in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

There are 23 rewards as part of the new crossover, a majority of which are tied to LEGO Fortnite due to the event pass. Two of them are linked to Twitch drops, for which we’ve described a how-to claim below.

As mentioned, you’ll need to complete various in-game challenges to acquire the free rewards across LEGO Fortnite, Battle Royale, Rocket Racing, and Festival.

Article continues after ad

Game Mode Reward How to get Image Battle Royale Battle Pass Level-Up Complete five Star Wars Quests in Battle Royale or Creator Made Islands Battle Royale AWR Pack Back Bling Complete 10 Star Wars Quests in Battle Royale or Creator Made Islands Rocket Racing Anakin’s Podracer Decal Complete four May the 4th Quests in Rocket Racing Rocket Racing Battle Pass Level-Up Complete seven Star Wars Quests in Rocket Racing Rocket Racing Darth Maul Decal Complete eight May the 4th Quests in Rocket Racing Rocket Racing Energy Binders Trail Complete fourteen Star Wars Quests in Rocket Racing Fortnite Festival Battle Pass Level Up Battle Pass Level-Up Fortnite Festival Seven-string Hallikset Guitar Complete seven Star Wars quests in Festival LEGO Fortnite Battle Pass Level Up Complete five Star Wars quests in LEGO Fortnite LEGO Fortnite Rebel Officer’s Room decor bundle Complete 10 Star Wars quests in LEGO Fortnite LEGO Fortnite Tatooine Spice of Life decor bundle Collect 1,000 Studs in LEGO Fortnite by completing Rebel Adventure quests LEGO Fortnite Tatooine Circuit Bedroom decor bundle Collect 2,000 Studs in LEGO Fortnite by completing Rebel Adventure quests LEGO Fortnite Tatooine Turret and Tanks decor bundle Collect 3,000 Studs in LEGO Fortnite by completing Rebel Adventure quests LEGO Fortnite Tatooine Spa decor bundle Collect 4,000 Studs in LEGO Fortnite by completing Rebel Adventure quests LEGO Fortnite Tatooine Glassware decor bundle Collect 5,000 Studs in LEGO Fortnite by completing Rebel Adventure quests LEGO Fortnite Mos Eisley Serving Station decor bundle Collect 6,000 Studs in LEGO Fortnite by completing Rebel Adventure quests LEGO Fortnite Tatooine Hazardous Removal decor bundle Collect 7,000 Studs in LEGO Fortnite by completing Rebel Adventure quests LEGO Fortnite Mos Eisley Lanterns decor bundle Collect 8,000 Studs in LEGO Fortnite by completing Rebel Adventure quests LEGO Fortnite Mos Eisley Essentials Collect 9,000 Studs in LEGO Fortnite by completing Rebel Adventure quests LEGO Fortnite Mos Eisley Blue Milk Bar Collect 10,000 Studs in LEGO Fortnite by completing Rebel Adventure quests LEGO Fortnite Mos Eisley Marketplace build Collect 11,000 Studs in LEGO Fortnite by completing Rebel Adventure quests Twitch Drops Growling Chewbacca Emoticon Link your Twitch and Epic Games account Twitch Drops Galaxies Collide Loading Screen Collect 14 items during a stream takeover

How to link Twitch and Epic Games account

In case you haven’t yet, here’s a quick brief on how to link your Twitch and Epic Games accounts so you can earn Fortnite drops:

Go to Epic Games’ official “Connected Accounts” page

Sign in with your Epic Games account

with your Epic Games account Click the “Connect” button under the Twitch tab

button under the Twitch tab Click “Link your Account”

Sign in with your Twitch account after being prompted

after being prompted Select “Authorize”

You’ll earn the “Growling Chewbacca” emoticon as soon as you link your accounts. The “Galaxies Collide” loading screen requires a bit more time, as random items will pop up during a live stream of an eligible creator that you must collect.

Article continues after ad

Collecting 14 of those items will grant you the loading screen, although we’re unsure how long it’ll take to get them all.

Check out more Fortnite x Star Wars content:

All Star Wars skins & how to get them | How to get AWR Pack Back Bling | How to get E-11 Blaster | Everything added in Fortnite x Star Wars Day 2024 update | How to get Cantina Band Jam Track