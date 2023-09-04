Batman superfan has made a Batwing in Starfield shipbuilder and it’s insane

Starfield’s incredibly in-depth ship builder has led a player to create a Batwing, the latest of many awe-inspiring spaceships to be built by a fan.

Starfield’s out in early access now, which means players’ unique experiences are already starting to hit the internet. From the greatest scam in space to the purest evil in video games, Starfield is already proving to be a one-of-a-kind experience.

In much the same fashion, the game’s unique ship-building mechanic is also making waves. Players are eagerly sharing some of their most exciting creations for all to see.

One user on TikTok has gone above and beyond making Starfield ships based on pop culture. Now he’s bringing one of the most iconic air vehicles in comics into the Starfield.

Starfield player builds Batman’s Batwing in-game

TikTok user SpectreX Gaming made the Batwing, Batman’s iconic airship, inside Starfield. The appearance is slightly modified to accommodate Starfield’s needs, but the ship largely resembles the version of the ship seen in 1989’s Batman and 2023’s The Flash.

The video SpectreX shared is truly something spectacular. It shows the spacious interior of his batwing, as well as the process of building it. It also completes a vertical take-off, soaring off into the cosmos.

Though the Batwing is an iconic piece of Batman gear, it’s not something the Dark Knight uses terribly often, and it more commonly resembles a modern plane. But the iconic design from 1989’s Batman is the one in the public consciousness, a giant, black bat-shaped jet that perfectly encapsulates the branding Batman has put into his everyday crimefighting gadgets.

Starfield allows players to build anything they want, so the Batwing is just the beginning. One such superfan already created a massive Star Destroyer, bringing the fearsome Star Wars supervehicle into Bethesda’s space opera.

Starfield is available now in early access and releases on Xbox Series X|S and PC on September 6. For more massive ships and Starfield news, be sure to follow our continuing coverage.