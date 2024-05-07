Fortnite Chapter 5 Star Wars update slammed as players want “fun” of 2023 event back

The latest Star Wars update in Fortnite is being slammed by players who miss the fun the same event brought to them back in 2023.

Fortnite and Star Wars have once again teamed up to create an in-game collab event for players. However, this time around, the event is primarily focused on the LEGO Fortnite mode, with new Rebel Adventure objectives, a new mini-pass, and more features, leaving Battle Royale in the dust.

The Battle Royale island only has five Imperial Roadblocks, two Mythic weapons (the E-11 Blaster and the Wookie Bowcaster), and Darth Vader’s Lightsaber. Unlike Chapter 4 Season 2 in 2023, Chapter 5’s Star Wars event lacks lightsabers or force abilities.

As a result, the community is critical of the update and wants the “fun” they had back in the 2023 event. Epic has segregated the latest crossover into three additional game modes: LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival, which contributes to the scarcity of material in the game’s core Battle Royale mode.

Since players were expecting the return of lightsabers and force skills, they were disappointed when the 29.40 update didn’t include that feature. This caused them to compare it to last year’s Star Wars Day update, which included weapons and gear such as the Kinetic Blade and ODM Gear.

On the shared subreddit post by a user, players conveyed their disappointment where one such player said, “Last year’s Star Wars event was so much better.”

Some players think this year’s event “feels like a downgrade.” “The Force powers could be annoying to play against, but man, I’m missing them this year,” they continued. Although they like seeing Darth Vader and Chewbacca on the map, they feel that “bringing back the Padawan lightsabers would’ve been sick.”

Another user added, “The force is not so strong this time around.” While players are criticizing the Star Wars update, they’re praising things on the LEGO Fortnite side as it received its first crossover update and a mini battle pass with new content.

