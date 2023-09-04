Starfield dethrones GTA & League as top Twitch game during early access

Bethesda’s possible Game of the Year contender Starfield launched in early access on Friday, September 1, and while it’s still not officially out yet, it already took over the Twitch charts to become the most popular game on the platform in early access weekend.

There has been much hype around Starfield all year, with players able to travel across different planets and “navigate the vast expanse of space.”

While the game doesn’t officially launch until September 6, Starfield early access started for those who purchased Premium or Constellation editions of the game several days prior, on September 1.

Article continues after ad

Such is the popularity of the game, too, that in the 3 days following early access launching, it quickly rose to the top of the Twitch ranks to usurp the titles that have dominated viewership rankings for years.

Article continues after ad

Starfield tops Twitch rankings on opening weekend

In the opening three days since early access opened, Starfield was watched for over 14.1 million hours, including a peak viewership of over 440k, according to Twitch stats tracker SullyGnome.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

SullyGnome Starfield was the most popular game on Twitch during early access weekend.

This was far higher than both GTA V, which was just shy of 10m hours watched, and League of Legends, at 9.2m, who clocked in at 2nd and 3rd for the weekend respectively.

Article continues after ad

Starfield was only beaten in the Twitch rankings by the Just Chatting category, which has spent years now at the top of the viewership standings.

Leading the way for Starfield viewership hours were shroud, who exceeded 1.1m hours watched, CohhCarnage, and Asmongold on his alt account, zackrawrr.

Article continues after ad

Whether the game can continue to excel in the viewership rankings remains to be seen, but expect to see it near the top for at least a bit longer as it launches officially on September 6.