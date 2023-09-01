Star Wars superfan has created a Star Destroyer in Starfield already

One clearly eager Star Wars fan has already brought the iconic franchise to life in Starfield with the creation of their very own Star Destroyer ship.

Given Starfield’s enormous scope, with countless things to see and do, it’s only fitting that customization plays a key role in Bethesda’s new release. Much like in the studio’s previous titles, a character creator is present here to bring your own personality to the game.

Not only that, however, but an entire ship builder is also available in Starfield too. As we learned in the lead-up to launch, players are essentially able to build their own dream ship to pilot through the galaxy.

Thus, with the freedom to go in just about any direction, we’re sure to see plenty of iconic ships from other franchises make the leap to Starfield. Kicking things off is one particular Star Wars fan who’s already introduced a Star Destroyer to the mix.

TikTok: spectrexgaming The Star Destroyer in all its glory.

Content creator SpecteX Gaming was among the first to show off their custom builds when the Starfield embargo dropped on August 31. Taking to TikTok, they showcased a “fully operational mini Star Destroyer.”

Given limitations on the size of custom ships in the game, they couldn’t quite implement a to-scale Star Destroyer. After all, that’d strike fear in the hearts of every single enemy in the game, making it all too easy. But they were able to shrink things down while keeping the terror intact.

The interior also has some limitations so don’t expect a full Star Wars recreation inside and out. But while piloting the ship or simply admiring its beauty from a distance, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more intimidating spacecraft in the galaxy.

This recreation captures the presence of the Star Destroyer perfectly, down to the placement of its hull, its boosters, and everything else in between. But it’s not the only Star Wars project they’ve sunk time into, the Millennium Falcon was high on their list as well.

As it’s only early days yet, with Starfield having just launched in early access, we can no doubt expect plenty more iconic ships to be realized with the game’s custom builder.

From the USS Enterprise to the SSV Normandy, or even the Rocinante, we can’t wait to see what Starfield players bring to life next.