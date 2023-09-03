Summit and Asmongold give lukewarm verdict on Starfield after hours of play

Two of Twitch’s biggest streamers have said they’ve lost interest in Starfield after just a few hours playing the game.

Starfield has been hyped up as one of the biggest releases of the year, and with the lucrative status of a Bethesda RPG leading the marketing, expectations were high in a year already filled to the brim with great titles and great RPGs.

However, for Summit and Asmongold, Starfield wasn’t the game for them, and after playing it on stream for a couple of hours, both streamers had similar things to say in judgment.

Article continues after ad

Top streamers say they lost interest in Starfield

While Simmit was critical of how the game handled it’s opening hours, he also said that it was a very personal criticism, and that viewers should form their own opinions on the game.

Article continues after ad

“My take on Starfield is exactly that: my take on Starfield, you know what I’m saying? Just because I don’t like the f*cking game doesn’t mean you have to dislike the game, or feel like you have to go into a defensive position about your video game.

Article continues after ad

“Sorry I didn’t like your space game that much, bro. I’m pretty sure I was about to get f*cking eight hours into that b*tch completely bored out of my mind without even knowing what the f*ck was happening. You like whatever the f*ck you want, bro.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“If the game cannot intrigue me in four-plus f*cking hours, it’s not doing a good job. Cyberpunk got me in ten minutes! The f*ck are you talking about?”

Article continues after ad

Asmongold echoed this sentiment, saying that he was “probably not the target audience for this game”.

“I don’t have a very strong opinion [about Starfield]. I’ve sh*t on it for a lot of things, I’ve praised it for some of the things. I enjoyed Final Fantasy 16 a lot more.”

On his list of initial thoughts, Asmongold said that he “hated doing the story” and that the game was missing some of the “wow factor” that previous games like Elden Ring had given him. However, he did praise the gunplay and combat on planets.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For more news and updates on Starfield’s reception, check out the controversial review scores it’s been recieving.