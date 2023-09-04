Starfield player creates Millennium Falcon

Thanks to Starfield’s impressive ship-building mechanics, one player managed to recreate the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars.

Han Solo’s ship, the Millennium Falcon, represents one of the most recognizable vehicles in all of pop culture. Not unlike the Batmobile, this fast-flying freighter has been recreated in pretty much every other form of media. The Millennium Falcon even has its own LEGO set, which boasts well over 7,000 pieces.

Han’s ship enjoys its fair share of video game recreations, too. And any experience with building mechanics usually results in players of all skill levels trying to replicate the Star Wars freighter.

A Millennium Falcon build in Minecraft has gone viral more than a time or two, for example. Valheim plays host to similar Star Wars-inspired ship designs. It’s no surprise, then, that Starfield has entered the conversation in this regard.

Han Solo’s Millennium Falcon recreated in Starfield

Starfield’s only been available in early access for a few days, yet fans are already putting the ship-building tools to great use.

This much is evidenced in screenshots shared by Reddit user krunkstep77, who built the Millennium Falcon in-game. The Redditor reduces their efforts to mere “attempts,” but the end results are nothing short of impressive.

Of course, Starfield‘s mechanics can’t produce an exact replica of the Millennium Falcon ship. However, the Reddit post’s thousands of upvotes and hundreds of comments offering support show the fine details don’t matter. As one commenter said, “That’s pretty much it.”

And while several other players have shared their own attempts, multiple Redditors praised krunkstep77 for having the best ship build, so far. Wrote one person, “Closest I’ve seen so far easily. Well done!” Someone else commented, “Holy sh**, this is the coolest f***ing ship I’ve seen.”

There are also Starfield players who hope sharing blueprints will eventually become possible in-game. For now, though, such a feature may have to be left up to ambitious creators in the modding community.