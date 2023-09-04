Starfield players love the new “super satisfying” lockpicking system

Starfield players have expressed their enjoyment of the lockpicking feature in the game, calling it “super satisfying”.

Starfield is full of things to do. Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG is laden with lots of quests, story missions, and activities to get up to. Not all of it is as polished as it could be, but there’s enough of it to make sure you should never get bored with your time in the game.

However, one activity seems to be getting a lot of praise, and it’s pretty surprising – lockpicking.

Lockpicking in Starfield is pretty unique compared to most games and Bethesda has reworked the feature from how it handled it in Fallout and Elder Scrolls. When you try to open a locked chest or a door, you are greeted by a minigame. You then have to line up several sequences with gaps in a fuller circle. (Check you our guide if you want a more complete overview of lockpicking.)

For those who enjoy puzzles to figure out, it is a fun little game to tease you with. If you are patient you can solve any lock, only losing one digipick at a time.

Lockpicking is a lot of fun in Starfield

On the Starfield Reddit, players have called this out, with many exclaiming they love this new system. The thread by user finnytom has 1.6k upvotes as of the time of writing and is titled, “Anyone else find digipicking super satisfying?”

One user said: “I love how there’s actually a point to lockpicking. I’ve seen tons of containers that actually had loot worth getting.”

Bethesda You use digipicks in Starfield to lockpick

Another added: “I actually find it the best lockpicking in any Bethesda game. You can’t cheat it, there is no risk of losing digipicks if you are patient, and, yeah, it is oddly calming to just sit and puzzle out the solution.”

There were even tips in the thread. One helpful user posted: “DO NOT, I repeat, DO NOT hit the “undo” button. Unless you are on the very last circle and fixing 1 simple mistake, you are wasting your picks. Simply back out and try it fresh.”

It’s cool to see Bethesda take a stab at a well-established system in RPG games and come up with something so unique. It certainly is awesome to line all the sequences up and enter them at once.