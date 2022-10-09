Every Pokemon that won’t be in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet according to leaks

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and other bits of gaming news.

Leakers claim to have revealed the portion of the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Pokedex made up of returning Pokemon, and they may also have been able to deduce which Pokemon won’t be making a return in Gen 9. Did your favorite Pokemon make the cut?

On October 8, Pokemon leaker Riddler_Khu posted a mysterious bit of information regarding Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Pokedex. It was later revealed the game would contain 400 Pokemon, 103 of which would be brand new species leaving 297 to be returning Pokemon.

They also posted an image seemingly containing the 297 Pokemon that we’ve already come to know and love, and the Pokemon Code Crackin’ Server on Discord worked to decipher the image.

Khu revealed that there would be 40+ Pokemon not in the regional Pokedex, but that could still be transferred over via Pokemon HOME. So as it stands, players can have 442 different species of Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – according to leaks – and here are the 500+ that reportedly haven’t made the cut.

Every cut Pokemon that won’t be in Scarlet & Violet

According to Makio & Jroses, there are 563 Pokemon that have been cut from the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet dex. These cannot be transferred over via HOME, but may return in DLC similar to Pokemon that were cut from Sword & Shield’s base game.

Gen 1

Bulbasaur

Ivysaur

Venusaur

Squirtle

Wartortle

Blastoise

Caterpie

Metapod

Butterfree

Weedle

Kakuna

Beedrill

Pidgey

Pigeotto

Pidgeot

Rattata

Raticate

Spearow

Fearow

Ekans

Arboc

Snadshrew

Sandslash

Clefairy

Clefable

Vulpix

Ninetails

Zubat

Golbat

Oddish

Gloom

Vileplume

Paras

Parasect

Poliwag

Poliwhirl

Poliwrath

Abra

Kadabra

Alakazam

Machop

Machoke

Machamp

Bellsprout

Weepinbell

Victreebel

Geodude

Graveler

Golem

Ponyta

Rapidash

Farfetchd

Doduo

Dodrio

Seel

Dewgong

Onix

Krabby

Kingler

Exeggcute

Exeggutor

Cubone

Marowak

Hitmonlee

Hitmonchan

Lickitung

Koffing

Weezing

Rhyhorn

Rhydon

Tangela

Kangaskhan

Horsea

Seadra

Goldeen

Seaking

Staryu

Starmie

Mr. Mime

Jynx

Electabuzz

Magmar

Pinsir

Lapras

Porygon

Omanyte

Omastar

Kabuto

Kabutops

Aerodactyl

Snorlax

Mew

Gen 2

Chikorita

Bayleef

Meganium

Totodile

Croconaw

Feraligatr

Sentret

Furret

Hoothoot

Noctowl

Ledyba

Ledian

Spinarak

Ariados

Crobat

Chinchou

Lanturn

Cleffa

Togepi

Togetic

Natu

Xatu

Bellossom

Politoed

Aipom

Yanma

Unown

Wobbuffet

Gligar

Steelix

Snubbull

Granbull

Shuckle

Heracross

Slugma

Magcargo

Swinub

Piloswine

Corsola

Remoraid

Octillery

Mantine

Skarmory

Kingdra

Porygon2

Smeargle

Tyrogue

Hitmontop

Smoochum

Elekid

Magby

Miltank

Raikou

Entei

Suicune

Lugia

Ho-oh

Celebi

Gen 3

Treecko

Grovyle

Sceptile

Torchic

Combusken

Blaziken

Mudkip

Marshtomp

Swampert

Poochyena

Mightyena

Zigzagoon

Linoone

Wurmple

Silcoon

Cascoon

Beautifly

Dustox

Lotad

Lombre

Ludicolo

Seedot

Nuzleaf

Shiftry

Taillow

Swellow

Nincada

Ninjask

Shedinja

Whismur

Loudred

Exploud

Nosepass

Skitty

Delcatty

Aron

Lairon

Aggron

Electrike

Manectric

Plusle

Minun

Volbeat

Illumise

Roselia

Carvanha

Sharpedo

Wailmer

Wailord

Spinda

Trapinch

Vibrava

Flygon

Lunatone

Solrock

Corphish

Crwdaunt

Baltoy

Claydol

Lileep

Cradily

Anorith

Armaldo

Feebas

Milotic

Castform

Kecleon

Shuppet

Banette

Duskull

Dusclops

Chimecho

Absol

Wynaut

Spheal

Sealeo

Walrein

Clamperl

Huntail

Gorebyss

Relicanth

Beldum

Metang

Metagross

Regirock

Regice

Registeel

Latias

Latios

Kyogre

Groudon

Rayquaza

Jirachi

Deoxys

Gen 4

Turtwig

Grotle

Torterra

Chimchar

Monferno

Infernape

Piplup

Prinplup

Empoleon

Bidoof

Bibarel

Kricketot

Kricketune

Budew

Roserade

Cranidose

Rampardos

Shieldon

Bastiodon

Burmy

Wormadam

Mothim

Cherubi

Cherrim

Ambipom

Buneary

Lopunny

Glameow

Purugly

Chingling

Stunky

Skuntank

Mime Jr.

Chatot

Munchlax

Skorupi

Drapion

Croagunk

Toxicroak

Carnivine

Mantyke

Lickilicky

Rhyperior

Tangrowth

Electivire

Magmortar

Togekiss

Yanmega

Gliscor

Mamoswine

Porygon-Z

Probopass

Dusknoir

Uxie

Mespirit

Azelf

Meatran

Regigigas

Cresselia

Phione

Manaphy

Darkrai

Shaymin

Arceus

Gen 5

Snivy

Servine

Serperior

Tepig

Pignite

Emboar

Patrat

Watchog

Lillipup

Herdier

Stoutland

Purrloin

Liepard

Pansage

Simisage

Pansear

Simisear

Panpour

Simipour

Munna

Musharna

Pidove

Tranquill

Unfezant

Blitzle

Zebstrika

Roggenrola

Boldore

Gigalith

Woobat

Swoobat

Drilbur

Excadrill

Audino

Timburr

Gurdurr

Conkeldurr

Tympole

Palpitoad

Seismitoad

Throh

Sawk

Sewaddle

Swadloon

Leavany

Venipede

Whilipede

Scolipede

Cottonee

Whimsicott

Darumaka

Darmanitan

Maractus

Scraggy

Scrafty

Siglyph

Yamask

Cofagrigus

Tirtouga

Carracosta

Archen

Archelops

Trubbish

Garbodor

Minccino

Cinccino

Gothita

Gothorita

Gothitelle

Solosis

Duosion

Reuniclus

Ducklett

Swanna

Vanillite

Vanillish

Vanilluxe

Emolga

Karrablast

Escavalier

Frillish

Jellicent

Joltik

Galvantula

Ferroseed

Ferrothorn

Klink

Klang

Klinklang

Elgyem

Beheeyem

Litwick

Lampent

Chandelure

Shelmet

Accelgor

Stunfisk

Mienfoo

Mienshao

Druddigon

Golett

Golurk

Bouffalant

Vullaby

Mandibuzz

Heatmor

Durant

Cobalion

Terrakion

Virizion

Reshiram

Zekrom

Kyurem

Keldeo

Genesect

Gen 6

Bunnelby

Diggersby

Furfrou

Espurr

Meowstic

Honedge

Doublade

Aegislash

Spritzee

Aromatisse

Swirlix

Slurpuff

Inkay

Malamar

Binacle

Barbaracle

Skrelp

Dragalge

Helioptile

Heliolisk

Tyrunt

Tyrantrum

Amaura

Aurorus

Klefki

Phantump

Trevenant

Pumpkaboo

Gourgeist

Xerneas

Yveltal

Zygarde

Hoopa

Volcanion

Gen 7

Litten

Torracat

Incineroar

Popplio

Brionne

Primarina

Pikipek

Trumbeak

Toucannon

Grubbin

Charjabug

Vikavolt

Cutiefly

Ribombee

Wishiwashi

Dewpider

Araquanid

Morelull

Shinotic

Stufful

Bewear

Comfey

Oranguru

Passimian

Type: Null

Silvally

Minior

Turtonator

Togedemaru

Drampa

Jangmo-o

Hakamo-o

Kommo-o

Tapu Koko

Tapu Lele

Tapu Bulu

Tapu Fini

Cosmog

Cosmeom

Solgaleo

Lunala

Nihilego

Buzzwole

Pheromosa

Xurkitree

Celesteela

Kartana

Guzzlord

Necrozma

Marshadow

Poipole

Naganadel

Stakataka

Blacephalon

Zeraora

Meltan

Melmetal

Gen 8

Grookey

Thwackey

Rillaboom

Scorbunny

Raboot

Cinderace

Sobble

Drizzile

Inteleon

Blipbug

Dottler

Orbeetle

Nickit

Thievul

Gossifleur

Eldegoss

Wooloo

Dubwool

Yamper

Boltund

Cramorant

Sizzlipede

Centiskorch

Clobbopus

Grapploct

Obstagoon

Cursola

Sirfetchd

Mr. Rime

Runerigus

Milcery

Alcremie

Morpeko

Dracozolt

Arctozolt

Dracovish

Arctovish

Duraludon

Zacian

Zamazenta

Eternatus

Kubfu

Urshifu

Zarude

Regieleki

Regidrago

Glastrier

Spectrier

Calyrex

So, while a large portion of each regional Pokedex may be cut, that leaves plenty of room for over 100 new Pokemon. That being said, this information comes from leaks meaning it won’t be 100% confirmed until Pokemon Scarlet & Violet release in November.