Every Pokemon that won’t be in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet according to leaks

Leakers claim to have revealed the portion of the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Pokedex made up of returning Pokemon, and they may also have been able to deduce which Pokemon won’t be making a return in Gen 9. Did your favorite Pokemon make the cut?
On October 8, Pokemon leaker Riddler_Khu posted a mysterious bit of information regarding Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Pokedex. It was later revealed the game would contain 400 Pokemon, 103 of which would be brand new species leaving 297 to be returning Pokemon.
They also posted an image seemingly containing the 297 Pokemon that we’ve already come to know and love, and the Pokemon Code Crackin’ Server on Discord worked to decipher the image.
Khu revealed that there would be 40+ Pokemon not in the regional Pokedex, but that could still be transferred over via Pokemon HOME. So as it stands, players can have 442 different species of Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – according to leaks – and here are the 500+ that reportedly haven’t made the cut.
Every cut Pokemon that won’t be in Scarlet & Violet
According to Makio & Jroses, there are 563 Pokemon that have been cut from the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet dex. These cannot be transferred over via HOME, but may return in DLC similar to Pokemon that were cut from Sword & Shield’s base game.
Gen 1
- Bulbasaur
- Ivysaur
- Venusaur
- Squirtle
- Wartortle
- Blastoise
- Caterpie
- Metapod
- Butterfree
- Weedle
- Kakuna
- Beedrill
- Pidgey
- Pigeotto
- Pidgeot
- Rattata
- Raticate
- Spearow
- Fearow
- Ekans
- Arboc
- Snadshrew
- Sandslash
- Clefairy
- Clefable
- Vulpix
- Ninetails
- Zubat
- Golbat
- Oddish
- Gloom
- Vileplume
- Paras
- Parasect
- Poliwag
- Poliwhirl
- Poliwrath
- Abra
- Kadabra
- Alakazam
- Machop
- Machoke
- Machamp
- Bellsprout
- Weepinbell
- Victreebel
- Geodude
- Graveler
- Golem
- Ponyta
- Rapidash
- Farfetchd
- Doduo
- Dodrio
- Seel
- Dewgong
- Onix
- Krabby
- Kingler
- Exeggcute
- Exeggutor
- Cubone
- Marowak
- Hitmonlee
- Hitmonchan
- Lickitung
- Koffing
- Weezing
- Rhyhorn
- Rhydon
- Tangela
- Kangaskhan
- Horsea
- Seadra
- Goldeen
- Seaking
- Staryu
- Starmie
- Mr. Mime
- Jynx
- Electabuzz
- Magmar
- Pinsir
- Lapras
- Porygon
- Omanyte
- Omastar
- Kabuto
- Kabutops
- Aerodactyl
- Snorlax
- Mew
Gen 2
- Chikorita
- Bayleef
- Meganium
- Totodile
- Croconaw
- Feraligatr
- Sentret
- Furret
- Hoothoot
- Noctowl
- Ledyba
- Ledian
- Spinarak
- Ariados
- Crobat
- Chinchou
- Lanturn
- Cleffa
- Togepi
- Togetic
- Natu
- Xatu
- Bellossom
- Politoed
- Aipom
- Yanma
- Unown
- Wobbuffet
- Gligar
- Steelix
- Snubbull
- Granbull
- Shuckle
- Heracross
- Slugma
- Magcargo
- Swinub
- Piloswine
- Corsola
- Remoraid
- Octillery
- Mantine
- Skarmory
- Kingdra
- Porygon2
- Smeargle
- Tyrogue
- Hitmontop
- Smoochum
- Elekid
- Magby
- Miltank
- Raikou
- Entei
- Suicune
- Lugia
- Ho-oh
- Celebi
Gen 3
- Treecko
- Grovyle
- Sceptile
- Torchic
- Combusken
- Blaziken
- Mudkip
- Marshtomp
- Swampert
- Poochyena
- Mightyena
- Zigzagoon
- Linoone
- Wurmple
- Silcoon
- Cascoon
- Beautifly
- Dustox
- Lotad
- Lombre
- Ludicolo
- Seedot
- Nuzleaf
- Shiftry
- Taillow
- Swellow
- Nincada
- Ninjask
- Shedinja
- Whismur
- Loudred
- Exploud
- Nosepass
- Skitty
- Delcatty
- Aron
- Lairon
- Aggron
- Electrike
- Manectric
- Plusle
- Minun
- Volbeat
- Illumise
- Roselia
- Carvanha
- Sharpedo
- Wailmer
- Wailord
- Spinda
- Trapinch
- Vibrava
- Flygon
- Lunatone
- Solrock
- Corphish
- Crwdaunt
- Baltoy
- Claydol
- Lileep
- Cradily
- Anorith
- Armaldo
- Feebas
- Milotic
- Castform
- Kecleon
- Shuppet
- Banette
- Duskull
- Dusclops
- Chimecho
- Absol
- Wynaut
- Spheal
- Sealeo
- Walrein
- Clamperl
- Huntail
- Gorebyss
- Relicanth
- Beldum
- Metang
- Metagross
- Regirock
- Regice
- Registeel
- Latias
- Latios
- Kyogre
- Groudon
- Rayquaza
- Jirachi
- Deoxys
Gen 4
- Turtwig
- Grotle
- Torterra
- Chimchar
- Monferno
- Infernape
- Piplup
- Prinplup
- Empoleon
- Bidoof
- Bibarel
- Kricketot
- Kricketune
- Budew
- Roserade
- Cranidose
- Rampardos
- Shieldon
- Bastiodon
- Burmy
- Wormadam
- Mothim
- Cherubi
- Cherrim
- Ambipom
- Buneary
- Lopunny
- Glameow
- Purugly
- Chingling
- Stunky
- Skuntank
- Mime Jr.
- Chatot
- Munchlax
- Skorupi
- Drapion
- Croagunk
- Toxicroak
- Carnivine
- Mantyke
- Lickilicky
- Rhyperior
- Tangrowth
- Electivire
- Magmortar
- Togekiss
- Yanmega
- Gliscor
- Mamoswine
- Porygon-Z
- Probopass
- Dusknoir
- Uxie
- Mespirit
- Azelf
- Meatran
- Regigigas
- Cresselia
- Phione
- Manaphy
- Darkrai
- Shaymin
- Arceus
Gen 5
- Snivy
- Servine
- Serperior
- Tepig
- Pignite
- Emboar
- Patrat
- Watchog
- Lillipup
- Herdier
- Stoutland
- Purrloin
- Liepard
- Pansage
- Simisage
- Pansear
- Simisear
- Panpour
- Simipour
- Munna
- Musharna
- Pidove
- Tranquill
- Unfezant
- Blitzle
- Zebstrika
- Roggenrola
- Boldore
- Gigalith
- Woobat
- Swoobat
- Drilbur
- Excadrill
- Audino
- Timburr
- Gurdurr
- Conkeldurr
- Tympole
- Palpitoad
- Seismitoad
- Throh
- Sawk
- Sewaddle
- Swadloon
- Leavany
- Venipede
- Whilipede
- Scolipede
- Cottonee
- Whimsicott
- Darumaka
- Darmanitan
- Maractus
- Scraggy
- Scrafty
- Siglyph
- Yamask
- Cofagrigus
- Tirtouga
- Carracosta
- Archen
- Archelops
- Trubbish
- Garbodor
- Minccino
- Cinccino
- Gothita
- Gothorita
- Gothitelle
- Solosis
- Duosion
- Reuniclus
- Ducklett
- Swanna
- Vanillite
- Vanillish
- Vanilluxe
- Emolga
- Karrablast
- Escavalier
- Frillish
- Jellicent
- Joltik
- Galvantula
- Ferroseed
- Ferrothorn
- Klink
- Klang
- Klinklang
- Elgyem
- Beheeyem
- Litwick
- Lampent
- Chandelure
- Shelmet
- Accelgor
- Stunfisk
- Mienfoo
- Mienshao
- Druddigon
- Golett
- Golurk
- Bouffalant
- Vullaby
- Mandibuzz
- Heatmor
- Durant
- Cobalion
- Terrakion
- Virizion
- Reshiram
- Zekrom
- Kyurem
- Keldeo
- Genesect
Gen 6
- Bunnelby
- Diggersby
- Furfrou
- Espurr
- Meowstic
- Honedge
- Doublade
- Aegislash
- Spritzee
- Aromatisse
- Swirlix
- Slurpuff
- Inkay
- Malamar
- Binacle
- Barbaracle
- Skrelp
- Dragalge
- Helioptile
- Heliolisk
- Tyrunt
- Tyrantrum
- Amaura
- Aurorus
- Klefki
- Phantump
- Trevenant
- Pumpkaboo
- Gourgeist
- Xerneas
- Yveltal
- Zygarde
- Hoopa
- Volcanion
Gen 7
- Litten
- Torracat
- Incineroar
- Popplio
- Brionne
- Primarina
- Pikipek
- Trumbeak
- Toucannon
- Grubbin
- Charjabug
- Vikavolt
- Cutiefly
- Ribombee
- Wishiwashi
- Dewpider
- Araquanid
- Morelull
- Shinotic
- Stufful
- Bewear
- Comfey
- Oranguru
- Passimian
- Type: Null
- Silvally
- Minior
- Turtonator
- Togedemaru
- Drampa
- Jangmo-o
- Hakamo-o
- Kommo-o
- Tapu Koko
- Tapu Lele
- Tapu Bulu
- Tapu Fini
- Cosmog
- Cosmeom
- Solgaleo
- Lunala
- Nihilego
- Buzzwole
- Pheromosa
- Xurkitree
- Celesteela
- Kartana
- Guzzlord
- Necrozma
- Marshadow
- Poipole
- Naganadel
- Stakataka
- Blacephalon
- Zeraora
- Meltan
- Melmetal
Gen 8
- Grookey
- Thwackey
- Rillaboom
- Scorbunny
- Raboot
- Cinderace
- Sobble
- Drizzile
- Inteleon
- Blipbug
- Dottler
- Orbeetle
- Nickit
- Thievul
- Gossifleur
- Eldegoss
- Wooloo
- Dubwool
- Yamper
- Boltund
- Cramorant
- Sizzlipede
- Centiskorch
- Clobbopus
- Grapploct
- Obstagoon
- Cursola
- Sirfetchd
- Mr. Rime
- Runerigus
- Milcery
- Alcremie
- Morpeko
- Dracozolt
- Arctozolt
- Dracovish
- Arctovish
- Duraludon
- Zacian
- Zamazenta
- Eternatus
- Kubfu
- Urshifu
- Zarude
- Regieleki
- Regidrago
- Glastrier
- Spectrier
- Calyrex
So, while a large portion of each regional Pokedex may be cut, that leaves plenty of room for over 100 new Pokemon. That being said, this information comes from leaks meaning it won’t be 100% confirmed until Pokemon Scarlet & Violet release in November.