Pokemon Scarlet & Violet pre-order guide: where to buy

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is coming to the Nintendo Switch in November 2022, so here’s everything you need to know to pre-order the Gen 9 games.

Pokemon fans around the world were stunned when Game Freak revealed that the ninth generation of Pokemon would launch in late 2022. Not only will Pokemon Scarlet & Violet feature a new region inspired by Spain, but it will also be a fully open-world experience.

With the game set to release soon on November 18, 2022, here’s how to pre-order it, as well as the various versions of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet pre-order bonuses that will be available.

Game Freak / The Pokemon Company Pokemon Gen 9 will release in late 2022.

Where to pre-order Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Similar to previous generations, players will have plenty of options as to where they can purchase Pokemon Scarlet & Violet when it launches at the end of 2022.

Fans looking to play the game as early as possible can get it digitally on Nintendo’s eShop. It’s also worth pointing out that most stores also sell digital codes that can be redeemed on your console. This way, you can still buy it in your local game store, but download a digital version of the game.

For collectors who prefer owning a physical copy, they will want to get the best deal possible. Below we break down every retailer that is taking pre-orders for Gen 9.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet digital pre-orders

US

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet physical pre-orders

US

UK

Game Freak / The Pokemon Company Pokemon Scarlet & Violet may get special pre-order bonuses.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet pre-order bonuses

Here are the known pre-order/purchase bonuses for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet:

Terastallized Pikachu

Those who pre-order Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will receive a “Special Pikachu” as a bonus. This Pikachu will be encased in crystal – or Terastallized as it is known in the game.

Most Pokemon will be able to Terastallize in Scarlet & Violet, but this Pikachu is exclusive to early purchasers. The Pikachu will know the move Fly – which it usually can’t learn – and will become a Flying-type when it Terastallizes.

To redeem the sparkly Pikachu, players will need to play around one hour of the game to unlock the Mystery Gift feature. This can only be redeemed before February 28, 2023 though, so players will need to be quick in order to take advantage of this pre-order bonus.

The Pokemon Company Pikachu in his crystal form will be a pre-order bonus.

Digital Version of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet rewards

Those who purchase a digital copy of the game will be rewarded with a code for the Adventure Set pre-order bonus. This contains 10x free Potions, 5x Full Heals, 3x Ethers, 1x Rare Candy, and 1x Nugget.

To take advantage of this bonus, players will need to buy the game digitally before February 28, 2023 and redeem the content through the Mystery Gift option.

Therefore, this bonus goes beyond just preorders. Adventure Set codes will also be valid until March 7, 2023.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Double Pack

Those who purchase the double pack (that includes both versions) will be treated to 100x Poke Balls.

These can be claimed through the Mystery Gift feature after 90 mins of play. These codes can only be redeemed once, but will not expire.

Will Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have a Collector’s Edition?

Game Freak tends to shy away from releasing Pokemon Collector’s Editions. However, they do sometimes release a special version that includes some extra rewards.

For example, Legends Arceus had an edition with a steelbook and replica Hisuian Poke Ball in the UK, while Japan got an exclusive Pokemon card.

There was also a version of Let’s Go: Pikachu & Eevee, that came with a special Poke Ball accessory, but so far, there’s been no word on a Collector’s Edition of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. We’ll keep you updated if that changes.

So that’s everything you need to know about pre-ordering Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Check out some other Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

