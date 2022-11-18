Where to find Qwilfish & Overqwil in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at sam.smith@dexerto.com

Qwilfish and Overqwill are returning marine Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. Here’s where to find a wild Qwilfish and how to get its evolved form Overqwil.

Qwilfish returns in Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet; however, its evolved form, Overqwil, cannot be caught in the wild. Qwilfish is a dual Water/Poison-type Pokemon, while Overqwil is a Dark/Poison type. and resembles a real-life blowfish.

While Qwilfish made their debut in Gen 2 of the franchise, Overqwil didn’t arrive until Pokemon Legends Arceus. Below, we’ll cover where you can find Qwilfish in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and whether it’s possible to get Overqwil in the game.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company Qwilfish can be found swimming in the sea all over Paldea.

Where to find Qwilfish in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Qwilfish is a pretty common Pokemon and is relatively easy to find. Simply explore the sea surrounding most of Paldea to battle and catch a wild Qwilfish in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Overqwil in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Overqwil cannot be caught in the wild in Scarlet and Violet, as the Pokemon is native to the Hisui (ancient Sinnoh) region of the Pokemon universe.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The only way to obtain an Overqwil in Scarlet & Violet will be to transfer it from Pokemon Home once this becomes compatible with Scarlet and Violet in Spring 2023.

To obtain one in Pokemon Home, you’ll need to catch one in Pokemon: Legends Arceus first or evolve a Hisuian Qwilfish and then transfer it.

Article continues after ad

So there you have it, how to find Qwilfish in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

All new Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet | Starter Pokemon details | Scarlet & Violet Pokedex | What is Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s region? | Everything we know about Scarlet & Violet so far | What is Terastallizing? | All Paldean forms | All new characters