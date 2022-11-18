Pokemon Scarlet & Violet type chart: Strengths, weaknesses, resistances & vulnerabilities

During your adventure to catch ’em all in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you’ll need to know each type’s strengths, weaknesses, resistances, and vulnerabilities as you complete Paldea’s National Dex. Below, you’ll find a chart detailing every type in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet along with details on immunities and Tera types.
With 18 Pokemon types to battle and collect throughout the Pokemon franchise’s many iterations, it’s crucial to know that Fairy-type attacks are weak against Fire, Poison, and Steel-type Pokemon, and that Water-type attacks are strong against Fire, Ground, or Rock-types.
This is equally as essential throughout your journey in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, so read on for Gen 9’s type chart (and details on Terastal typings) to ensure you’re in with the best chance of emerging from that next Gym Battle as the victor.
Contents
- How many Pokemon types are there?
- Pokemon Scarlet & Violet battle definitions
- Pokemon Scarlet & Violet type chart
- Terastalize typing in Scarlet & Violet
How many Pokemon types are there in Scarlet & Violet?
As we’ve mentioned, Pokemon features a total of 18 different types of attacks throughout its franchise, and this remains the same in Scarlet & Violet. These types are:
- Bug
- Dark
- Dragon
- Electric
- Fairy
- Fighting
- Fire
- Flying
- Ghost
- Grass
- Ground
- Ice
- Normal
- Psychic
- Poison
- Rock
- Steel
- Water
Every Pokemon has its own type. As an example, Pikachu is a pure Electic-type, but some ‘mon can also have two types, and these are known as dual-type Pokemon.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet battle definitions
Before we break down each type’s particular strengths, immunities, and more, you’ll first need to know what each one means. On its own, it can seem as if strengths mean the same as resistances — but they’re actually slightly different:
- Strong against: Indicates the type of Pokemon that a particular type of attack is strong against (for example, Bug against Psychic).
- Weak against: Indicates the type of Pokemon that a particular type of attack is weak against (for example, Fire against Rock).
- Vulnerabilities: Indicates which type of attack each Pokemon type is vulnerable to (for example, Electric is vulnerable to Ground).
- Resistances: Indicates which type of attack each Pokemon type is resistant to (for example, Fairy is resistant to Dark).
Scarlet & Violet Pokemon type chart: Strengths & weaknesses
Below, you’ll find a table that features each Pokemon type alongside its strengths, weaknesses, resistances, and vulnerabilities.
These details are crucial to know on your way to becoming a Pokemon Master, as they can help you to prepare ahead of a fight and aid you in creating a perfect team for battle.
|Pokemon Type
|Strong Against
|Weak Against
|Bug
|Grass / Dark / Psychic
|Fairy / Fighting / Fire / Flying / Ghost / Poison / Steel
|Dark
|Ghost / Psychic
|Dark / Fairy / Fighting
|Dragon
|Dragon
|Fairy / Steel
|Electric
|Flying / Water
|Dragon / Electric / Grass / Ground
|Fairy
|Fighting / Dark / Dragon
|Fire / Poison / Steel
|Fire
|Bug / Grass / Steel / Ice
|Dragon / Fire / Rock / Water
|Fighting
|Dark / Ice / Normal / Rock / Steel
|Bug / Fairy / Flying / Ghost / Poison / Psychic
|Flying
|Bug / Fighting / Grass
|Electric / Rock / Steel
|Ghost
|Ghost / Psychic
|Dark / Normal
|Grass
|Ground / Rock / Water
|Bug / Dragon / Fire / Flying / Grass / Poison / Steel
|Ground
|Electric / Fire / Poison / Rock / Steel
|Bug / Flying / Grass
|Ice
|Dragon / Flying / Grass / Ground
|Fire / Ice / Steel / Water
|Normal
|—
|Ghost / Rock / Steel
|Poison
|Fairy / Grass
|Ghost / Ground / Poison / Rock / Steel
|Psychic
|Fighting / Poison
|Dark / Psychic / Steel
|Rock
|Bug / Fire / Flying / Ice
|Fighting / Ground / Steel
|Steel
|Fairy / Ice / Rock
|Electric / Fire / Steel / Water
|Water
|Fire / Ground / Rock
|Dragon / Grass / Water
While strengths and weaknesses are essential to consider while out exploring Paldea, it’s also vital to be aware of each type’s resistances, immunities, and vulnerabilities. Check out the following table below:
Scarlet & Violet Pokemon type chart: Resistances & vulnerabilities
|Pokemon Type
|Vulnerabilities
|Resistances
|Immunities
|Bug
|Fire / Flying / Rock
|Fighting / Grass / Ground
|—
|Dark
|Bug / Fairy / Fighting
|Dark / Ghost / Psychic
|Psychic
|Dragon
|Dragon / Fairy / Ice
|Electric / Fire / Grass / Water
|—
|Electric
|Ground
|Electric / Flying / Steel
|—
|Fairy
|Poison / Steel
|Bug / Dark / Dragon / Fighting
|Dragon
|Fire
|Fairy / Flying / Psychic
|Bug / Dark / Rock
|—
|Fighting
|Ground / Rock / Water
|Bug / Fire / Grass / Ice / Steel
|—
|Flying
|Electric / Ice / Rock
|Bug / Fighting / Grass / Ground
|Ground
|Ghost
|Dark / Ghost
|Bug / Fighting / Normal / Poison
|Normal / Fighting
|Grass
|Bug / Fire / Flying / Ice / Poison
|Electric / Grass / Ground / Water
|—
|Ground
|Grass / Ice / Water
|Electric / Poison / Rock
|Electric
|Ice
|Fighting / Fire / Rock / Steel
|Ice
|—
|Normal
|Fighting
|Ghost
|Ghost
|Poison
|Ground / Psychic
|Fairy / Fighting / Grass / Poison
|—
|Psychic
|Bug / Dark / Ghost
|Fighting / Psychic
|—
|Rock
|Fighting / Grass / Ground / Steel / Water
|Fire / Flying / Normal / Poison
|—
|Steel
|Fighting / Fire / Ground
|Bug / Dragon / Fairy / Flying / Grass / Ice / Poison / Psychic / Rock / Steel
|Poison
|Water
|Electric / Grass
|Fire / Ice / Steel / Water
|—
Terastalize typing in Scarlet & Violet
Unique to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, the Paldea Region introduces a brand new ability for you and your Pokemon to take advantage of: Terastallizing.
While our guide explaining what Terastallizing is goes into further detail on the ability’s specifics, it’s crucial to know that when it’s triggered, a Pokemon’s type can change.
During a battle, if a Pokemon changes from its original, say, Normal-type to a Water Tera type, the STAB bonus to its original, Normal-type move will still remain in place.
Dual-type Pokemon will also revert to a single-type while in the Terastal form, which makes knowing the typings even more essential — so we’d recommend keeping this page bookmarked so you can quickly check on a particular attack bonus if you’re unsure.
So, there you have it, that’s Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s type chart explained — now get out there and catch ’em all!
