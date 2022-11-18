Pokemon Scarlet & Violet type chart: Strengths, weaknesses, resistances & vulnerabilities

Ava is Dexerto's Evergreen Editor (Gaming), based in England. With a BA (Hons) in Media and Communications, and a passion for RPGs, The Sims, Pokemon, and Dead by Daylight, she primarily covers tips, guides, and reviews. You can contact Ava at avathompsonpowell@dexerto.com

During your adventure to catch ’em all in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you’ll need to know each type’s strengths, weaknesses, resistances, and vulnerabilities as you complete Paldea’s National Dex. Below, you’ll find a chart detailing every type in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet along with details on immunities and Tera types.

With 18 Pokemon types to battle and collect throughout the Pokemon franchise’s many iterations, it’s crucial to know that Fairy-type attacks are weak against Fire, Poison, and Steel-type Pokemon, and that Water-type attacks are strong against Fire, Ground, or Rock-types.

This is equally as essential throughout your journey in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, so read on for Gen 9’s type chart (and details on Terastal typings) to ensure you’re in with the best chance of emerging from that next Gym Battle as the victor.

Contents

The Pokemon Company / Game Freak You’ll need to know a Pokemon’s type to be in with the best chance of defeating and catching it.

How many Pokemon types are there in Scarlet & Violet?

As we’ve mentioned, Pokemon features a total of 18 different types of attacks throughout its franchise, and this remains the same in Scarlet & Violet. These types are:

Bug

Dark

Dragon

Electric

Fairy

Fighting

Fire

Flying

Ghost

Grass

Ground

Ice

Normal

Psychic

Poison

Rock

Steel

Water

Every Pokemon has its own type. As an example, Pikachu is a pure Electic-type, but some ‘mon can also have two types, and these are known as dual-type Pokemon.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet battle definitions

Before we break down each type’s particular strengths, immunities, and more, you’ll first need to know what each one means. On its own, it can seem as if strengths mean the same as resistances — but they’re actually slightly different:

Strong against : Indicates the type of Pokemon that a particular type of attack is strong against (for example, Bug against Psychic).

: Indicates the type of Pokemon that a particular (for example, Bug against Psychic). Weak against: Indicates the type of Pokemon that a particular type of attack is weak against (for example, Fire against Rock).

Indicates the type of Pokemon that a particular (for example, Fire against Rock). Vulnerabilities: Indicates which type of attack each Pokemon type is vulnerable to (for example, Electric is vulnerable to Ground).

Indicates which type of attack (for example, Electric is vulnerable to Ground). Resistances: Indicates which type of attack each Pokemon type is resistant to (for example, Fairy is resistant to Dark).

The Pokemon Company / Game Freak

Scarlet & Violet Pokemon type chart: Strengths & weaknesses

Below, you’ll find a table that features each Pokemon type alongside its strengths, weaknesses, resistances, and vulnerabilities.

These details are crucial to know on your way to becoming a Pokemon Master, as they can help you to prepare ahead of a fight and aid you in creating a perfect team for battle.

Pokemon Type Strong Against Weak Against Bug Grass / Dark / Psychic Fairy / Fighting / Fire / Flying / Ghost / Poison / Steel Dark Ghost / Psychic Dark / Fairy / Fighting Dragon Dragon Fairy / Steel Electric Flying / Water Dragon / Electric / Grass / Ground Fairy Fighting / Dark / Dragon Fire / Poison / Steel Fire Bug / Grass / Steel / Ice Dragon / Fire / Rock / Water Fighting Dark / Ice / Normal / Rock / Steel Bug / Fairy / Flying / Ghost / Poison / Psychic Flying Bug / Fighting / Grass Electric / Rock / Steel Ghost Ghost / Psychic Dark / Normal Grass Ground / Rock / Water Bug / Dragon / Fire / Flying / Grass / Poison / Steel Ground Electric / Fire / Poison / Rock / Steel Bug / Flying / Grass Ice Dragon / Flying / Grass / Ground Fire / Ice / Steel / Water Normal — Ghost / Rock / Steel Poison Fairy / Grass Ghost / Ground / Poison / Rock / Steel Psychic Fighting / Poison Dark / Psychic / Steel Rock Bug / Fire / Flying / Ice Fighting / Ground / Steel Steel Fairy / Ice / Rock Electric / Fire / Steel / Water Water Fire / Ground / Rock Dragon / Grass / Water

While strengths and weaknesses are essential to consider while out exploring Paldea, it’s also vital to be aware of each type’s resistances, immunities, and vulnerabilities. Check out the following table below:

Scarlet & Violet Pokemon type chart: Resistances & vulnerabilities

Pokemon Type Vulnerabilities Resistances Immunities Bug Fire / Flying / Rock Fighting / Grass / Ground — Dark Bug / Fairy / Fighting Dark / Ghost / Psychic Psychic Dragon Dragon / Fairy / Ice Electric / Fire / Grass / Water — Electric Ground Electric / Flying / Steel — Fairy Poison / Steel Bug / Dark / Dragon / Fighting Dragon Fire Fairy / Flying / Psychic Bug / Dark / Rock — Fighting Ground / Rock / Water Bug / Fire / Grass / Ice / Steel — Flying Electric / Ice / Rock Bug / Fighting / Grass / Ground Ground Ghost Dark / Ghost Bug / Fighting / Normal / Poison Normal / Fighting Grass Bug / Fire / Flying / Ice / Poison Electric / Grass / Ground / Water — Ground Grass / Ice / Water Electric / Poison / Rock Electric Ice Fighting / Fire / Rock / Steel Ice — Normal Fighting Ghost Ghost Poison Ground / Psychic Fairy / Fighting / Grass / Poison — Psychic Bug / Dark / Ghost Fighting / Psychic — Rock Fighting / Grass / Ground / Steel / Water Fire / Flying / Normal / Poison — Steel Fighting / Fire / Ground Bug / Dragon / Fairy / Flying / Grass / Ice / Poison / Psychic / Rock / Steel Poison Water Electric / Grass Fire / Ice / Steel / Water —

Game Freak / YouTube: Nintendo of America The Terastalize ability can have an effect on a Pokemon’s type once triggered.

Terastalize typing in Scarlet & Violet

Unique to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, the Paldea Region introduces a brand new ability for you and your Pokemon to take advantage of: Terastallizing.

While our guide explaining what Terastallizing is goes into further detail on the ability’s specifics, it’s crucial to know that when it’s triggered, a Pokemon’s type can change.

During a battle, if a Pokemon changes from its original, say, Normal-type to a Water Tera type, the STAB bonus to its original, Normal-type move will still remain in place.

Dual-type Pokemon will also revert to a single-type while in the Terastal form, which makes knowing the typings even more essential — so we’d recommend keeping this page bookmarked so you can quickly check on a particular attack bonus if you’re unsure.

So, there you have it, that’s Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s type chart explained — now get out there and catch ’em all!

