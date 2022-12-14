Where to find Silicobra & Sandaconda in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Among the many Generation 8 Pokemon returning in Scarlet & Violet is the Sand Snake Silicobra and its evolution Sandaconda. Here’s how players can find these two Ground-types in the Paldea region.

The Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Pokedex includes plenty of Pokemon from the previous Generations, such as Indeedee, Snom, and Hatterene just to name a few.

One of the many returning Pokemon from Sword & Shield is Silicobra and its evolution Sandaconda, who was one of the few Pokemon to receive a Gigantamax form in those games.

While Sandaconda can’t Gigantimax in the Paldea region, it is still a bulky Ground-type that could make for a powerful addition to any team. Here’s everything trainers need to know about finding these Sand Snakes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Article continues after ad

Where to find Silicobra in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

True to its Ground typing, Silicobra is only found in arid, desert areas around Paldea. There are two main locations where trainers can find Silicobra in the wild: Asado Desert in the west or East Province (Area Three).

However, it’s important to note that players will need to sneak up on Silicobra first by pressing the B button. If trainers startle Silicobra and it tunnels underground, it will not pop back up again.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This is especially important to note when hunting Shiny versions of Silicobra, as trainers will only have one shot to sneak up on it correctly.

The Pokemon Company Trainers can find Silicobra in the east and west desert areas in the Paldea region.

Where to find Sandaconda in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Unfortunately unlike its pre-evolution, players can’t find Sandaconda out in the wild. This means that players who want to use a Sandaconda or those filling out their Pokedex will need to either evolve Silicobra or receive one through trading.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company Trainers can not find Silicobra out in the wild in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

How to evolve Silicobra in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Thankfully, it’s fairly easy to evolve Silicobra into Sandaconda. To evolve Silicobra, players simply need to raise it to level 36.

The Pokemon Company Players can find Silicobra around levels 20 to 25, so raising it to level 36 shouldn’t take too long.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Silicobra and Sandaconda in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

Where to find Noibat & Noivern in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Spiritomb in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff & Paradox Form in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Misreavus, Mismagius & Flutter Mane | How to get Delibird & Iron Bundle | How to get Makuhita, Hariyama & Iron Hands | How to get Basculin & Basculegion | Where to find Swablu & Altaria in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Sneasel, Weavile & Sneasler | Where to find Orthworm | Where to find Mimikyu in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Ditto in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Eevee & Eeveelutions in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Fidough & Dachsbun | How to get all starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet