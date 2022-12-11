Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Plenty of Pokemon from Sword & Shield return in Scarlet & Violet, including the two different forms of the Emotion Pokemon, Indeedee. Here’s how to find both forms of Indeedee in Generation 9.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced a few new Pokemon with multiple different forms, such as the Mimicry Pokemon, Tatsugiri or the Parrot Pokemon, Squawkabilly.

Game Freak even brought back Pokemon from past generations with multiple different forms, like Vivillon, Flabebe, and Lycanroc.

One of those returning Pokemon is Indeedee, which has two different forms depending on its gender. Here’s how trainers can catch both forms of Indeedee in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find Indeedee in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Thankfully, Indeedee is found abundantly in North Province (Area One). This is the only area Indeedee can be found, so players should stick to this northeastern area of Paldea to find it.

Trainers should be able to tell each form of Indeedee apart at a glance. Male Indeedee have upward-turned spiral horns, blue markings in-between their eyes, and more navy on their bodies. Females have downward-turned spiral horns, pink markings above their eyes, and more white on their bodies.

Additionally, both forms of Indeedee can be found here, so it’s just a matter of luck between which form players stumble across first.

The Pokemon Company Both forms of Indeedee are found in northeastern Paldea.

Indeedee form differences

As its differing appearances would suggest, male and female Indeedee do actually have differences aside from just their looks.

The Pokemon Company According to its Pokedex entry, male Indeedee use other Pokemon’s emotions to fuel its own attacks.

Male Indeedee have 10 more total stat points in Attack, Special Attack, and Speed, while female Indeedee have 10 more stat points in HP, Defense, and Special Defense.

As such, players looking to use an Indeedee specializing in Attack should probably stick with the male form, while those looking for a bulkier Indeedee should opt for its female form.

The Pokemon Company According to its Pokedex entry, female Indeedee dislike conflict.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Indeedee in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

