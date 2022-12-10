Where to find Hatenna, Hattrem, & Hatterene in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players looking for a strong Psychic-type Pokemon need to look no further than the Hatterene evolution line. Here’s how to find Hatenna, Hattrem, and Hatterene in Paldea.

Plenty of Pokemon who appeared in Sword & Shield make a return in Scarlet & Violet, such as the Corviknight and Copperajah family of Pokemon.

One of the other many returning Generation 8 Pokemon found in Paldea includes Hatenna and its evolutions, who prove to be very useful Psychic-types early on.

In fact, Hatenna’s final evolution, Hatterene, gains the Fairy-type upon evolution, making it incredibly useful for some late-game content. Here’s everything trainers need to know about finding Hatenna, Hattrem, and Hatterene in Paldea.

Article continues after ad

Where to find Hatenna in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Hatenna can be found fairly early on in one’s journey through Paldea. Trainers looking to find Hatenna can find it around ponds in the area south of Cabo Poco, South Province (Area Four), west of Cortondo, and northeast of Cascaraffa.

The Pokemon Company Players can find Hatenna fairly early on in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet for a potent Special Attacker.

Where to find Hattrem in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

While Hattrem is not a rare encounter in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s it’s found in fewer places than its pre-evolution. Again, Hattrem is found near ponds.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Trainers can find them in South Province (Area Six) just south of Cortondo, near the rivers west of Montenevera, and near water in Tagtree Thicket.

The Pokemon Company Hattrem is harder to find in the wild compared to Hatenna and is only found in mid-to-late game areas.

Where to find Hatterene in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Unfortunately, Hatterene is not naturally found in the wild, meaning players will have to fully evolve Hattrem to register it in their Pokedex.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

How to evolve Hatenna and Hattrem

Thankfully, Hatenna is straightforward to evolve and only requires raising its level. To evolve Hatenna, players simply need to raise it to level 32. From here, players will need to raise Hattrem to level 42 when it will fully evolve into Hatterene.

The Pokemon Company

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Hatenna, Hattrem, and Hatterene in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

Where to find Noibat & Noivern in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Spiritomb in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff & Paradox Form in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Misreavus, Mismagius & Flutter Mane | How to get Delibird & Iron Bundle | How to get Makuhita, Hariyama & Iron Hands | How to get Basculin & Basculegion | Where to find Swablu & Altaria in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Sneasel, Weavile & Sneasler | Where to find Orthworm | Where to find Mimikyu in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Ditto in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Eevee & Eeveelutions in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Fidough & Dachsbun | How to get all starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet