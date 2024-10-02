Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to beat 7-Star Infernape Tera Raid

Infernape, the Fire/Fighting-type Starter from the Sinnoh region, is the newest 7-star Tera Raid boss in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, so here are the best counters to defeat this Rock Tera Type creature.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet may have been released almost two years ago, but Game Freak continues to bring new content for those who still enjoy wandering around Paldea, like the 7-star Tera Raid rotations.

This time, the Sinnoh primate – Infernape – will be featured as a 7-star Raid boss, and even though it will not come along with any Mass Outbreak, it will appear twice with Blissey accompanying it as a 5-star Tera Raid boss on the second date.

Article continues after ad

Those looking to catch a Rock Tera Type Infernape with the Mightiest Mark in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check its weaknesses and best counters below.

When will Infernape appear in Tera Raids?

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s 7-star Rock Tera Type Infernape Raid event will run from Thursday, October 3, 2024, at 5:00 PM PDT until Sunday, October 6, 2024, at 4:59 PM PDT.

Article continues after ad

Then, the mighty Sinnoh Starter will return from Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 5:00 PM PDT until Sunday, October 13, 2024, at 4:59 PM PDT, accompanied by Blissey with various Tera Types as a 5-star Tera Raid boss.

Article continues after ad

It’s important to remember that you will only be able to catch one Infernape with the Mightiest Mark per save file, though you can challenge it as many times as you want to get plenty of rewards and farm the elusive Herba Mystica.

7-star Infernape moves, Tera Type, and Ability

THE POKEMON COMPANY

During its run as a 7-star Raid boss, Infernape with the Mightiest Mark will have the Rock Tera Type. As a mighty boss, the Sinnoh primate will have outstanding stats and an arsenal of great moves, so you will need a solid plan and team if you want to win.

Article continues after ad

Infernape base stats

POKEMON ABILITY HP ATTACK DEFENSE SP. ATTACK SP. DEFENSE SPEED Iron Fist 76 104 71 104 71 108

Infernape moves

The move pool for Infernape hasn’t been revealed yet, but out of all its moves available, it might use the following:

Drain Punch (Fighting)

Fire Punch (Fire)

Stone Edge (Rock)

Thunder Punch (Electric)

Acrobatics (Flying)

Close Combat (Fighting)

Ice Punch (Ice)

Bulk Up (Fighting)

As a dual Fire/Fighting-type Pokemon, Infernape will be weak to Flying, Ground, Water, and Psychic-type moves. However, its Rock Tera Type will make it weak to Fighting, Ground, Steel, Water, and Grass attacks.

Article continues after ad

Due to its hidden ability Iron Fist, every punching move will be powered up, so we must be careful with Infernape’s moveset.

Article continues after ad

Once the Raid goes live, if Infernape happens to have Thunder Punch or Ice Punch we must avoid using any Water, Ground, or Grass-type Pokemon.

Best Infernape 7-star Tera Raid counters

THE POKEMON COMPANY

To help you defeat Rock Tera Type Infernape with the Mightiest Mark, here are the best counters you can use:

Quagsire

As a dual Water/Ground-type Pokemon, Quagsire can resist Fire-type attacks from Infernape. Plus, in case the opponent happens to have Thunder Punch, its secondary Ground type makes Quagsire immune to Electric moves.

Article continues after ad

The ability Unaware, allows Quagsire to ignore any stat change from Infernape. This means that if Infernape uses something like Bulk Up, the Attack and Defense boosts won’t have any effect.

Start the battle using Rain Dance to lower the power of Fire-type moves and increase the Water ones. Then, hit Infernape with Mud-Slap to inflict damage and lower Infernape’s accuracy. Continue with Earth Power to lower the opponent’s Defense and finish off with Liquidation to deal heavy damage and lower its Defense stat even more.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

POKEMON LEVEL MOVES ABILITY NATURE HELD ITEM TERA TYPE 100 – Mud Slap

– Liquidation

– Earth Power

– Rain Dance Unaware Adamant Shell Bell Ground

Toxapex

Toxapex has an incredibly high Defense stat and its dual Poison/Water type allows it to resist Infernape’s Fire and Fighting-type moves.

The key to Toxapex is using it in a supportive role. First use Rain Dance to lower the power of Infernape’s Fire-type moves and increase the power of Water-type attacks. Then, use Acid Spray to deal damage and harshly lower Infernape’s Sp. Defense stat. Continue with Chilling Water to lower the opponent’s Attack stat.

Article continues after ad

To avoid dying, use Recover to regenerate your HP. Also, due to Toxapex being a Poison type, the held item Black Sludge will gradually restore its HP.

POKEMON LEVEL MOVES ABILITY NATURE HELD ITEM TERA TYPE 100 – Acid Spray

– Chilling Water

– Rain Dance

– Recover Merciless Bold Black Sludge Water

Iron Hands

If Infernape doesn’t have Acrobatics, it’s safe to use Iron Hands, as it will target Infernape’s weakness to Fighting-type moves. Plus, it is already one of the ultimate best Pokemon for Raids due to its Belly Drum and Drain Punch combination.

Article continues after ad

The Quark Drive ability will boost Iron Hand’s most proficient stat (its Attack) once we use the move Electric Terrain.

Article continues after ad

Continue with Focus Energy to have a heighten chance of landing a Critical hit. Then, use Belly Drum to maximize Iron Hands’ Attack stat and hit Infernape with Drain Punch (which will also recover part of the health taken from Belly Drum). The more you spam Drain Punch, the more its power will be boosted by the held item Metronome.

POKEMON LEVEL MOVES ABILITY NATURE HELD ITEM TERA TYPE 100 – Drain Punch

– Electric Terrain

– Belly Drum

– Focus Energy Quark Drive Impish Metronome Fighting

Infernape Tera Raid rewards

THE POKEMON COMPANY

Those who manage to defeat Infernape as a 7-star Tera Raid boss can catch Infernape with the Mightiest Mark and claim a bunch of useful rewards:

Article continues after ad

Herba Mystica (Bitter, Salty, Spice, Sour, or Sweet)

Exp. Candy L

Exp. Candy XL

Dark Tera Shard

Comet Shard

A TM

Ability Capsule

Ability Patch

Bottle Cap

Brave Mint

Star Piece

Rare Candy

Nugget

PP Up

Protein

Can 7-star Tera Raid Infernape be Shiny?

No, Rock Tera Type Infernape with the Mightiest Mark cannot be Shiny in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, as not being able to catch the Shiny of the featured Pokemon has been the case for all previous 7-star Raid bosses as well.

Article continues after ad

However, players who catch this Pokemon can try to obtain a Shiny version through breeding, using the Masuda Method to improve the odds.

That’s all you need to take down Rock Tera Type Infernape with the Mightiest Mark in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s 7-star Tera Raids. Be sure to check out more of our coverage, including guides on Mass Outbreak events and all Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Shiny sandwich recipes.