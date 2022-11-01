Final ever Pokemon Sword & Shield event adds Gigantamax Snorlax, Gengar, more

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

The last ever Max Raid event has kicked off in Pokemon Sword & Shield and it’s added 21 different Gigantamax encounters for trainers to take on.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is scheduled to arrive on November 18, 2022, and while that’s great news for trainers everywhere, it also marks the end of an era for Sword & Shield.

On October 14, Game Freak announced that they will no longer be hosting Max Raid events in Sword & Shield, with the last one arriving on November 1.

Now, the devs have finally rolled out that last-ever event and while it’s a sad day for Pokemon fans, Game Freak has made sure to go out with a bang.

Adding a huge number of Gigantamax Pokemon to Max Raid dens, don’t miss out on taking part in Sword & Shield’s final event.

Game Freak 21 different Gigantamax Pokemon were added to Max Raids in the new event.

21 Gigantamax Pokemon added to Max Raid Battles

As reported by Serebii, the final-ever Max Raid event has kicked off in Sword & Shield and it’s giving players the chance to take on countless Gigantamax Pokemon.

Unlike most events, this one doesn’t have an end date, starting on November 1 and continuing until the end of the game’s life.

During this time, trainers will be able to encounter Giganatamax Kingler, Appletun, Centiskorch, Orbeetle, Flapple, Sandaconda, Corviknight, Grimmsnarl, Garbodor, Alcremie, Drednaw, Hatterene, Butterfree, Lapras, Toxtricity, Gengar, Coalossal, Machamp, Copperajah, Snorlax, and Duraludon.

As showcased above, Game Freak are ensuring fans can come back to Sword & Shield whenever they want and take on a variety of Giganatax Pokemon.

Game Freak This is the last ever Pokemon Max Raid event.

Hopefully, this has caught you up on exactly which types of Pokemon you can expect to see in your Max Raid Battles.

Keep in mind, these events are not a walk in the park so make sure you’re prepared before you enter a den!