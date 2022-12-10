Where to find Snom & Frosmoth in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Generation 8’s adorable Snom and Frosmouth make a return in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here’s everything trainers need to know about finding these two Ice/Bug-type Pokemon in Paldea.

Fans of Ice-type Pokemon are in for a treat in Scarlet & Violet as many new and returning Ice-types like Snom and Frosmoth are able to shine thanks to some powerful late-game trainers.

In fact, two of the game’s Elite Four members are weak to Ice-type attacks, making them a must-have for trainers looking to exploit type advantage in the final stage of the Champion storyline.

Snom and its evolution Frosmoth are great choices to help get through the Elite Four thanks to its massive Special Attack stat. Here’s how trainers can find Snom and Frosmoth in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find Snom in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Being an Ice-type Pokemon, Snom is a common encounter when traveling through the Glaseado Mountain region.

Specifically, trainers can find it southern and eastern sides of the mountain. It’s important to note that Snom is quite a small Pokemon and blends in easily with Glaseado Mountain’s snow, so expect to run into a few of them on accident while traveling towards Montenevera and Grusha’s Gym.

The Pokemon Company

Where to find Frosmoth in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Unlike its pre-evolution, Frosmoth is considered a rare encounter in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Still, with a bit of persistence trainers can find Frosmoth in the northern area above Casseroya Lake, near the icy river south of North Province (Area Three), and on the eastern side of Glaseado Mountain.

Additionally, Frosmoth is fairly common while traveling through The Great Crater of Paldea (Area Zero). However, The Great Crater is not accessible until the very end of the game, so players wanting a Frosmoth to take on the Elite Four should simply catch one elsewhere.

The Pokemon Company Unlike Snom, Frosmoth is considered a rare encounter in the wild.

How to evolve Snom in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

True to its category as the Frost Moth Pokemon, Snom’s evolution ties into its moth-like nature. To evolve Snom, players must level it up at night with high friendship.

There are plenty of ways trainers can raise friendship in Generation 9, including making sandwiches, using Pokemon Wash, or using the Let’s Go mechanic. Additionally, older methods like walking around with a Pokemon, using it in battle, or giving it an item like a Soothe Bell will work just fine.

The Pokemon Company Frosmoth is a potent Special Attacker with a unique type combination.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Snom and Frosmoth in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

