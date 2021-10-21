Does Pokemon Home support Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl and Legends Arceus?

The next Pokemon remakes will be with us soon, but will Pokemon Home support Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl at launch?

The Pokemon Company have confirmed that Pokemon Home will support Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, just like earlier entries. However, this will not be the case at launch, meaning players will have to wait to import their Pokemon via Pokemon Home.

Pokemon Legends Arceus, will release on January 22, 2022, and will also be supported by Pokemon Home, but again, we don’t know if it’ll be included at launch. Here’s everything we know about Pokemon Home and Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Pokemon Home in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

While the remakes launch on November 19, Pokemon Home functionality won’t be added until “sometime in 2022”.

The current Pokedex from Sword and Shield doesn’t include every Sinnoh-based Pokemon, so Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be a great way to add to your ‘dex.

We’ll update this page as we receive new information about Pokemon Home integration.

Pokemon Home in Legends Arceus

Game Freak and The Pokemon Company are yet to reveal if Pokemon Home will support Legends Arceus from day one or sometime after. If Pokemon Legends Arceus offers day one connectivity to Pokemon Home, then this may also mean Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl support could also come on January 22 – although we’ll need to wait until we get official confirmation from the developers.

The good news is that Pokemon Home will indeed support Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (as well as Legends Arceus), eventually. Fans will just need to wait a few months before their Pokemon can mingle with those caught in earlier outings.

What is Pokemon Home?

Pokemon Home is an application that allows Nintendo Switch owners to store their Pokemon and move them between each game – for a modest annual fee. It’s an update of the Pokemon Bank, which was the Nintendo 3Ds’ version of the software. Presently, Pokemon Home is supported by Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee, Pokemon Sword & Shield, and Pokemon Go – although Pokemon Go can only transfer Pokemon from the app and not back again.

Utilizing Home’s features is an excellent way for players to fill their National Pokedex and move certain Pokemon between titles. Of course, not all 900+ Pokemon have been updated for the Nintendo Switch era yet. But gradually, with each release, we get closer to Dexit being a thing of the past (“Dexit” is the name given to the absence of some Pokemon from Gen 8 onwards).