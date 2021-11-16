All Grand Underground Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

In the Sinnoh remakes, players can catch rare characters in Hideaways. Here is a list of every Pokemon that can be found in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl’s Grand Underground.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl are largely faithful adaptations of the 2006 DS titles. A good example of this is the Pokedex as Studio ILCA chose to go with the original 151 Pokedex over the expanded Platinum edition.

However, BDSP actually allows Trainers to catch Platinum ‘mon early into the game with the new Hideaways feature. So those disappointed in not being able to get Houndoom, you are in luck as you can catch the Fire-type and many more. Here is a full list of every Grand Underground Pokemon.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Grand Underground Pokemon

While the Sinnoh Underground was technically in the original Diamond & Pearl, Studio ILCA has gone to great lengths to massively overhaul it. So much so that players are able to score powerful Pokemon as early as Eterna City (which is towards the beginning of the game).

While exploring the underground caverns, players will stumble into mini terrarium-like rooms called Pokemon Hideaways that have a handful of ‘mon roaming around. Interestingly, the amount of Pokemon that can spawn is believed to be capped at around 30.

This changes after beating the story and unlocking the National Pokedex in the post-game. The list below is every ‘mon you can get before the Elite Four.

All Pokemon in the Grand Underground (before National Dex)

Note: the following list is based on datamines. The final version of the game may change, and we will update this hub once the BDSP releases.

Absol

Cricketot

Duskull

Budew

Bidoof

Gabite

Gastly

Gastrodon

Geodude

Gible

Glalie

Houndoom

Lickitung

Magnemite

Machop

Onix

Psyduck

Ralts

Roselia

Rhyhorn

Shellos

Shinx

Smoochum

Snorunt

Swablu

Swinub

Togepi

Burmy

Zubat

Pokemon in the Grand Underground (Diamond Exclusive)

Scyther

Gligar

Elekid

Pokemon in the Grand Underground (Pearl Exclusive)

Pinsir

Teddiursa

Magby

It should again be stated that Trainers can unlock the National Dex after seeing 151 Pokemon and completing the regional Sinnoh Dex.

After acquiring the expansion, a flood of new Pokemon from the National Pokdex will start spawning in the Grand Underground as well.