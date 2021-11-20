How to get Machop, Machoke & Machamp in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

The popular Fighting-type trio is part of the Sinnoh Pokedex in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. Here’s how to get Machop, Machoke, and Machamp in BDSP, including locations and how to evolve.

Many new and familiar faces return in the Gen IV remakes, and the addition of features like the Grand Underground makes them easier to catch than ever before.

Iconic Gen I favorites Machop, Machoke, and Machamp are in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, and adding them to your team is a piece of cake.

How to catch Machop in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Finding Machop is easy in the Sinnoh reimaginings. In fact, you can get your hands on it before you fight the first Gym Leader, Roark.

Follow the steps below for the best way to get Machop:

Progress through the beginning of the game until you reach Route 207. It’s just north of Oreburgh City where Gym #1 is. The Fighting-type has a 35% spawn rate in the tall grass here, so you should be able to find it quickly. If you’re already further ahead and don’t want to make your way back, you can find it in Mt. Coronet and the northern section of Route 210.

How to get Machoke in Pokemon BDSP

There are two methods of getting the Gen I ‘mon’s second evolution in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, and both are easy.

If you’re trying to make a “Living Pokedex” then you may want to catch more than one Machop. What you do next is personal preference:

Machop automatically evolves into Machoke once you’ve trained it up to level 28. You can catch Machoke in the Grand Underground once you’ve unlocked the Defog HM. It spawns in sand, grass, and snow caves, and in Sunlit Cavern.

Evolving Machamp in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Adding Machamp to your BDSP team is more tricky than the previous two because there’s only one way of doing so – you need to trade Machoke to trigger the evolution.

If you don’t have a trusted friend who will send it back to you after it’s evolved, there are specialized communities on forums like Reddit that can help but trade with strangers at your own risk.

And there you have it! Now you should have caught and evolved Machop into Machoke and Machamp in BDSP.

