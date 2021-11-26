How to claim Mystery Gift codes in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Mystery Gift codes allow Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players to claim free rewards in the Nintendo Switch games.

Just like Pokemon Sword and Shield, Mystery Gifts can be claimed by trainers right across the Sinnoh region with the Gen 4 remakes.

These are presents that can be obtained for free, with prizes ranging from new Pokemon to check off your Pokedex – such as a Manaphy egg – to special items that are handy to have in-game.

Let’s take a look at everything you need to know to claim codes and which codes are active right now.

Contents

How to claim Mystery Gift codes

There’s a really simple process for redeeming codes in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Advertisement

Load up Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl. Open the main menu. Click ‘Mystery Gift’. Select ‘Get with Code/Password’. Type in your code. Claim your free gift!

Mystery Gift codes for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

If you’re looking for free gifts in Pokemon BDSP, these are currently available in the game:

Mystery Gift codes Mystery Gift reward Expiry date BDSPUNDERGR0UND Turtwig, Chimchar & Piplup Statues TBC No code needed Manaphy Egg Feb 21, 2022 No code needed Clothing Feb 21, 2022

Expired codes

We’re going to be adding a list of the expired codes below, just to save you typing in something that won’t grant you a prize!

Read More: Pokemon Go current Raid bosses

At the moment, however, there are no codes that have passed their expiry date.

Mystery Gift codes Mystery Gift reward Expiry date TBC TBC TBC

How to unlock Mystery Gifts in Pokemon BDSP

To unlock it in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, all you have to do is beat the third Gym Leader, Maylene, in Veilstone City.

For tips on how to beat all Gym Leaders in the game, check out our comprehensive battle guide.

Advertisement

How to get Jirachi | How to get Mew | Version exclusives | All Legendary Pokemon | How to get the Poketch | Best starter to pick | All Styles | How to beat all Gym Leaders | How to walk with your Pokemon