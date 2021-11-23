List of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl trade codes to get version exclusives

If you’re looking to complete your Pokemon collection in Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl, these trade codes will help you get all three starters, obtain the opposite version’s exclusives, and also complete trade evolutions.

Like all mainline Pokemon games, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have multiple version exclusive species that can only be obtained by trading with other Trainers – something that’s made a lot easier with the help of trade codes.

These unified codes, referred to as Link Codes in the games, let you meet up with like-minded Trainers online for specific swaps, whether that’s a Chimchar for a Turtwig, or a Brilliant Diamond exclusive for a Shining Pearl exclusive.

For the Sinnoh remakes, Austin John has shared a new trade code system using the National Pokedex numbers. For example, if you want to trade a Turtwig (#382) for a Piplup (#393), the trade code you need to enter is 0382-0393.

You’ll find all of the trade codes you need to get version exclusives, starters, and trade evolutions in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl below, as well as details on how to use trade codes if you’re stuck.

Contents

Starter Pokemon Trade Codes

If you want to obtain the two starter Pokemon you didn’t choose in Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl, you can use these trade codes to get them:

Trade Code Pokemon You Have Pokemon You Want 0387-0390 Turtwig Chimchar 0387-0393 Turtwig Piplup 0390-0387 Chimchar Turtwig 0390-0393 Chimchar Piplup 0393-0387 Piplup Turtwig 0393-0390 Piplup Chimchar

Before you trade your only starter Pokemon, you’ll want to breed more of it. You can do this at the Nursery in Solaceon Town, where you’ll need either a female starter or a Ditto to breed with a male starter.

It’s worth pointing out that it is actually possible to get all three starters without trading, although you’ll need to unlock the National Pokedex first – we’ve got a handy guide to get all of the starters here.

Version Exclusive Pokemon Trade Codes

Some Pokemon only appear in either Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl, so these trade codes are designed to help you swap version exclusives:

Trade Code Pokemon You Have Pokemon You Want 0010-0013 Caterpie Weedle 0023-0027 Ekans Sandshrew 0058-0037 Growlithe Vulpix 0086-0079 Seel Slowpoke 0123-0127 Scyther Pinsir 0198-0200 Murkrow Misdreavus 0207-0216 Gligar Teddiursa 0239-0240 Elekid Magby 0246-0371 Larvitar Bagon 0273-0270 Seedot Lotad 0303-0302 Mawile Sableye 0335-0336 Zangoose Seviper 0338-0337 Solrock Lunatone 0352-0234 Kecleon Stantler 0408-0410 Cranidos Shieldon 0434-0431 Stunky Glameow

These trade codes put Brilliant Diamond’s exclusives first, but they’re the same regardless of which version you own. Simply enter the code and find a Trainer who has the version exclusive Pokemon you need.

Evolution Trade Codes

There are certain Pokemon that can only evolve when traded, often while holding a specific item, which you can use these codes for:

Trade Code Pokemon You Have Pokemon You Want Evolution 0061-0061 Poliwhirl (holding a King’s Rock) Poliwhirl (holding a King’s Rock) Politoed 0064-0064 Kadabra Kadabra Alakazam 0067-0067 Machoke Machoke Machamp 0075-0075 Graveler Graveler Golem 0079-0079 Slowpoke (holding a King’s Rock) Slowpoke (holding a King’s Rock) Slowking 0093-0093 Haunter Haunter Gengar 0095-0095 Onix (holding a Metal Coat) Onix (holding a Metal Coat) Steelix 0112-0112 Rhydon (holding a Protector) Rhydon (holding a Protector) Rhyperior 0117-0117 Seadra (holding a Dragon Scale) Seadra (holding a Dragon Scale) Kingdra 0123-0123 Scyther (holding a Metal Coat) Scyther (holding a Metal Coat) Scizor 0125-0125 Electabuzz (holding an Electirizer) Electabuzz (holding an Electirizer) Electivire 0126-0126 Magmar (holding a Magmarizer) Magmar (holding a Magmarizer) Magmortar 0137-0137 Porygon (holding an Upgrade) Porygon (holding an Upgrade) Porygon2 0233-0233 Porygon2 (holding a Dubious Disc) Porygon2 (holding a Dubious Disc) Porygon-Z 0356-0356 Dusclops (holding a Reaper Cloth) Dusclops (holding a Reaper Cloth) Dusknoir 0366-0367 Clamperl (holding a Deep Sea Tooth) Clamperl (holding a Deep Sea Tooth) Huntail 0366-0368 Clamperl (holding a Deep Sea Scale) Clamperl (holding a Deep Sea Scale) Gorebyss

With evolution trade codes, the expectation is that Trainers will trade the same species and then offer to trade it back straight after. Make sure the Pokemon you’re receiving is holding the right evolution item.

You might notice that Clamperl actually has two different codes – that’s because it can evolve into either Huntail or Gorebyss, depending on which item you give it to hold.

How to use trade codes in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

If you want to trade with other Trainers using a trade code in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl, you’ll need to visit the Global Room by pressing ‘Y’ or going downstairs at a Pokemon Center.

Here’s how to trade with other Trainers using a trade code:

Enter the Global Room. Speak to the nurse and select the ‘Yes, with a Link Code’ option when prompted. Enter the unique trad code you want to use from the tables above. Initiate a trade or speak to a Trainer that has a speech bubble above their head. Select the Pokemon that you wish to trade and confirm.

And that’s everything! Remember to trade fairly, follow the rules of each trade code, and always offer a trade back where appropriate.

Now you know how to use trade codes, check out some of our other Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl guides below:

