How to get all three starters in Pokemon Sword and Shield by yourself - Dexerto

With every Pokemon game, trainers want to know how they can get hold of all three starters – Grookey, Scorbunny and Sobble – and Pokemon Sword and Shield is no different.

Now, we know what you’re thinking, you can just find a trainer online who has them ready to trade. After all, with so many trainers shiny hunting the starters, plenty of players have them to spare.

What if you want to get hold of them yourself and aren’t willing to go online and arrange to get them? Well, you can get them all yourself.

Without trading

Yes, you can get all of them without trading, at least with other people. That means if you’re willing to spend a bit of time, you can have all three starters relatively early in your journey without having to rely on anyone else at all.

Before you start you’ll need the following – a single copy of Pokemon Sword or Shield, Pokemon Home app and an internet connection – that’s it!

To start, load up a fresh save of either Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield and choose your starter – the order doesn’t matter so choose any of Grookey, Scorbunny or Sobble. From there rush through the game as fast as you can until you battle against Hop outside Professor Magnolia’s house. This is just before you reach the Wild Area.

It is at this point that Y-comm icon should show at the bottom left hand corner of the screen. This is roughly an hour into the game. The Y-comm icon means you can now trade.

Send over your chosen starter Pokemon to the Pokemon Home app. Now repeat this process again for the second starter but make sure you delete the game file from your Nintendo Switch before you start. This is imperative.

Once you have two starters stored safely in Pokemon Home, your third playthrough will be your final one. This time though, when trading becomes available, you’ll be transferring the other two starters back into the game.

❄️ Articuno

⚡️ Zapdos

Tested and works

There have been questions as to whether this method works as it was previously thought this could only be done with other people. However, Redditor thekasafist has confirmed this works on their own system. “I have confirmed it works with the same account just as long as you delete the game file off the Switch. I have all 3 starters and did it alone with my 1 Switch, 1 copy of either Sword or Shield and the Pokemon Home app.”

Unless Nintendo patch this method from the game, and we don’t see why they would, all three starters are just a couple of hours of Pokemon Sword and Shield play time away!