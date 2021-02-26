Pokemon Legends Arceus revealed with trailer, starters & open world - Dexerto

Pokemon Legends Arceus has just been announced at today’s Pokemon Presents showcase, giving fans a sneak peek as to what they can expect from the upcoming open-world game.

Pokemon fans have wanted a Diamond & Pearl remake for years, but now it seems those prayers have finally been answered as Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are now headed to the Nintendo Switch in late 2021.

However, the biggest news comes from Pokemon Legends Arceus, which is a completely new game being developed by Game Freak. Pokemon Legends Arceus looks to revamp the way players battle and travel around the world, with seamless battle transitions, dodge rolls, and unique catching mechanics.

Pokemon Legends Arceus trailer & release date

Game Freak’s latest game is set in a “feudal” Sinnoh era, which takes place way before any of the current mainline titles. The new open-world game is set to launch in 2022, with early footage depicting what looks to be an action-based battling system with the series’ iconic monsters.

The game will tasks players with putting together the first Sinnoh region Pokedex, helping the professor document all the Sinnoh-based Pokemon for the first time.

Everything we know about Legends Arceus

Below are a few major details from the upcoming Pokemon Legends Arceus game:

Set in a Feudal era Sinnoh

Open world

Developed by Game Freak

Next evolution of Pokémon

Feature seamless battles, not turn-based

Pokemon Legends Arceus starters

Judging from the Legends Arceus early-game footage, the starters are from three different Pokemon generations:

Rowlet

Oshawotta

Cyndaquil

Of course, more could be announced at a later date, but for now, that’s all the info we have.

How Catch Pokémon Legends Arceus

In order to catch Pokémon in the Pokemon Legends Arceus, you have to observe them and learn their behavior. If done correctly, you’ll then get the opportunity to sneak up and aim a Pokeball. The official site states that “you can also have your ally Pokémon battle wild Pokémon that you hope to catch. Just throw the Poké Ball holding your ally Pokémon near a wild Pokémon, and you’ll seamlessly enter battle and command your Pokémon by choosing from moves it knows.” It seems like a pretty radical change and one that is sure to mix up the way we catch and train our favorite monsters.

Pokemon Legends Arceus screenshots

We’ll likely see even more footage for both the Diamond & Pearl remakes and Legends Arceus in the coming months, so make sure you check back here on Dexerto for all the latest Pokemon news.