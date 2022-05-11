Why Pokemon Scarlet & Violet needs to introduce a Dragon-type Eeveelution

With a new generation on the way, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet could be the perfect time to introduce a new Eeveelution – and it should definitely be a Dragon-type.

Just months after Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl and Legends Arceus were released to critical acclaim, The Pokemon Company surprised everyone by announcing that the next generation of games, Scarlet & Violet, will be released by the end of 2022.

While it seems a little greedy to ask for specific features when we’re already being spoiled with three big Pokemon games in the space of a year, there is one thing that absolutely needs to happen in Generation 9 – a new Eeveelution.

Advertisement

It’s time for a new Eeveelution in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

After debuting new evolutions for the adorable Eevee in Gen 2, Gen 4, and Gen 6, many fans were hoping The Pokemon Company would continue that trend with Gen 8’s Sword & Shield. That didn’t happen, so now all eyes are on Scarlet & Violet.

Sadly, not much is known about Scarlet & Violet yet, but early footage has hinted that types will play a big role in the new games, with some early theories suggesting that moves or even Pokemon themselves will be able to change their types on the go.

Read More: The best Legendary Pokemon ranked

These rumors have been fueled even more by the Pokemon Master Journeys anime series on Netflix, where a character called Chloe has an Eevee with unstable DNA that isn’t able to evolve, even when exposed to a Thunder Stone or Fire Stone.

Advertisement

An Eevee that can’t evolve and a new Pokemon game with a heavy focus on types – sounds like the perfect time to introduce a new Eeeveelution, right? It has been nearly a decade since the last one, after all.

The next Eeveelution should absolutely be a Dragon-type

So, now that we’re all buying into the theory that a new Eeveelution is on the way, the next big question is, ‘What type should it be?’

There’s no reason the next Eeveelution couldn’t be a Steel-type or a Ghost-type (which, let’s be honest, would actually be pretty cool), but the biggest ongoing theory is that a Dragon-type Eeveelution is up next – and it makes a lot of sense.

Advertisement

Prior to Gen 4, all types were designated as either Special or Physical, and so far, every Eevee evolution would have fallen into the Special category. The theory goes that a Dragon-type will be next, as that’s the only remaining ‘Special’ type that hasn’t received an Eeveelution.

Read More: Why Kingdom Hearts 4 needs Marvel superheroes

Of course, the big ‘Physical/Special split’ happened in Gen 4, meaning types no longer decide whether an attack can be Physical or Special. But there’s definitely something to be said for following tradition, and right now, there aren’t really any other hints to go off.

Besides, a Dragon-type Eeveelution would be awesome, and my cynical side is well aware that it would be a lucrative venture for The Pokemon Company, considering the popularity of both Eevee and Dragon-types. There’s even a clear name: Drageon!

Advertisement

Okay, so maybe that one needs to be workshopped a little, but I’m already getting hyped at the thought of what a Dragon-type Eeveelution would look like. Make it happen, Pokemon.