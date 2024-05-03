Should you play Pokemon Legends Arceus before Legends Z-A?

Pokemon Legends Z-A is set to be the next step in the Pokemon franchise and a much-requested sequel, but do you need to play Pokemon Legends Arceus before it comes out?

The Pokemon community has been hyped about Pokemon Legends Z-A ever since it was announced. However the Pokemon Legends Z-A release window is still unclear, and the game itself is quite mysterious. We don’t know much about it aside from it being set in Lumiose City and featuring Mega Evolutions.

Still, many fans are currently wondering whether this sequel to Pokemon Legends Arceus actually necessitates playing the original to understand this newer entry.

Do you need to play Pokemon Legends Arceus before Pokemon Legends Z-A?

Currently, it does not seem necessary to play Pokemon Legends Arceus before Pokemon Legends Z-A. The “Legends” series is an offshoot of the mainline games, and fans would be better off playing either Pokemon X or Pokemon Y, as Pokemon Legends Z-A takes place in the same region of Kalos.

That’s not to say that you shouldn’t play Pokemon Legends Arceus before Z-A comes out, though. It’s arguably one of the best Pokemon games to come out in the last decade, offering a completely new spin on the Pokemon world and giving players a new way to interact with the franchise.

The topic of whether PLA is worth checking out in 2024 came up in a fan discussion recently, with some querying whether they should buy the game or not. The vast majority of replies were overwhelmingly positive, with one person declaring that, “It singlehandedly reinvigorated my love of Pokemon”.

Despite it coming out a couple of years ago now, Legends Arceus still has an active community. Lots of people enjoy Shiny hunting in the game, while others enjoy the fresh take on the standard Pokemon mechanics.

If you’ve only ever played the mainline Pokemon games, Pokemon Legends Arceus is one of the best non-traditional games to check out before Legends Z-A hits the market. While it does have its quirks, it features intriguing characters, a vibrant world, and a genuinely engaging story.

It’s well worth the time and effort, especially if you’re a Shiny hunter or completionist. There’s also plenty of interesting lore to unpack in the PLA world, too.

It’s unclear whether there are any direct ties between the two Legends titles but, at the time of writing, there don’t appear to be any. It’s not a requirement to play PLA before Z-A comes out by any means, but it’s highly recommended so you can experience the Legends series from all angles.