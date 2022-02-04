Pokemon Legends Arceus Mass Outbreaks guide: What they are & how to find them

Mass Outbreaks are a brand new feature in Pokemon Legends Arceus, but what do they mean? And how do you find them? This guide will answer those questions and more.

There are loads of new features in Pokemon Legends Arceus that make catching Pokemon and completing your Pokedex a little bit easier, such as Space-Time Distortions and items that offer an alternative for trade evolutions.

One of the best additions in the game is the Mass Outbreak, a new phenomenon for the Hisui region that works a little bit like the Swarms from previous games, bringing loads of the same species into an area for a limited time.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about Mass Outbreaks in Pokemon Legends Arceus, including details on how to use them to hunt for rare Shinies.

What are Mass Outbreaks in Pokemon Legends Arceus?

Mass Outbreaks are a rare phenomenon in the Hisui region where multiple Pokemon of the same species will appear in a specific radius. These can be anything from a Bidoof to a Buneary, or something even rarer.

Mass Outbreaks are also a great opportunity to complete some of your outstanding Pokedex entries, especially if there are tasks like catching different sizes of a specific Pokemon or witnessing them using specific moves.

How to find a Mass Outbreak in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Mass Outbreaks happen at random in Pokemon Legends Arceus, so you can’t force one to appear. You’ll know if one is happening because the guard at the Jubilife Village exit will inform you of any Outbreaks when you try to leave.

If a Mass Outbreak is taking place, you’ll need to look at each area on the overworld map to find out where it’s happening. You’ll be able to spot a Mass Outbreak as the featured Pokemon will appear in a circle on the map.

Once you’ve found a Mass Outbreak on the Hisui map, simply travel to the site of the Outbreak to engage with it. Make sure you’re stocked up on Poke Balls for catching and stunning items to handle any aggressive Pokemon.

How to use Mass Outbreaks to catch Shiny Pokemon

One of the biggest advantages of a Mass Outbreak is that you’ll be able to encounter loads of the same type of Pokemon, making it the perfect time to go hunting for a rare Shiny variation of your favorite creature.

Shiny rates are boosted significantly during Mass Outbreaks, so be on the lookout for any Pokemon with unusual color schemes. If none appear, keep throwing those Poke Balls, and eventually a Shiny version might spawn!

Combine a Mass Outbreak with a completed Pokedex entry and a Shiny Charm, and your chances of encountering a Shiny are even higher. We’ve got a complete guide to Shiny hunting right here that should help you out.

Which Pokemon can appear in Mass Outbreaks?

The majority of species in Pokemon Legends Arceus can appear in a Mass Outbreak, although some will of course be rarer than others – you’re far more likely to encounter a Kricketot than a Gible, for example.

Read More: How to get Rare Candy in Legends Arceus

There are a few exceptions: Legendaries and Mythicals will never appear in Mass Outbreaks, which isn’t too surprising really, and some popular final evolutions like Garchomp and Machamp won’t appear either.

Ultimately, your chances of encountering a particular species in a Mass Outbreak are very low, so rather than hoping for a specific Pokemon to appear, we’d recommend just enjoying the ones that do show up.

That’s everything you need to know about Mass Outbreaks! Check out some of our other Pokemon Legends Arceus guides below:

