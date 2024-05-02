Pokemon Legends Z-A needs to provide easy access to HOME

Pokemon HOME is a valuable tool as a Pokemon player. The next games in the series need to make sure fans have some form of in-game access to it.

Out of all the Pokemon-adjacent apps and services out there, Pokemon HOME is undoubtedly one of the most useful ones. It lets players transfer Pokemon in-between games seamlessly and acts as a smart storage solution as well.

It’s a useful service, but it’s surprisingly clunky to access when playing Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. There is no in-game way to connect to the service, meaning you have to close the game, open the app, transfer, close the app, and open the game. It’s doable but tedious.

Transferring the right Pokemon from HOME to your game can make all the difference if you’re playing competitively or trying to take down a particular Raid. Being able to access the HOME service while playing your title of choice could be an absolute game-changer.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet doesn’t have standard PC functions anymore, as players now have access to their Boxes while on the go. But could a new PC be added to the Pokemon Center that allows players to access their HOME account? It would add a lot more functionality to Pokemon Centers.

Pokemon Center screenshot from Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Pokemon Centers used to be a lot more important in previous Pokemon games, but it’s possible to skate through Scarlet & Violet without ever really needing to stop at one that often. You can heal easily on the go and access Boxes, and there are plenty of items around the world that make Poke Marts less essential.

Adding a direct line to Pokemon HOME at Pokemon Centers would give people a lot more freedom when playing and could make Pokemon Centers more exciting to come across, too. This topic appeared in a fan discussion recently, with players agreeing that it could be cool but it might lead to possible exploits or room for genned Pokemon.

As one player noted, introducing Pokemon HOME after the main storyline was completed could prevent some issues. It would need to be a restricted access deal, but it could still be a functional addition to Pokemon Centers – even if it was a one-way deposit system.

It’s incredibly unlikely that we’ll see this implemented in a Pokemon game any time soon. If we are due to see any changes with Pokemon Centers and storage, it’s likely that we’ll see these changes being made for Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Legends Z-A has the potential to flip a lot of Pokemon mainstays on their head. It’s an anxiously-awaited game that will exist outside of the main line of Pokemon titles, and it has a lot more freedom than other upcoming titles to experiment and introduce new features.