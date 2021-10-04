In the Sinnoh remakes, Pokemon are able to travel outside of their Poke Ball. Here is how to walk with your Pokemon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

When Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl launches on November 19, 2021, fans will get to re-experience the Gen IV RPGs for the first time with a flurry of new improvements and additions.

One modern mechanic being introduced is the ability for ‘mon to walk next to the player in the over world at any time. Below we will breakdown how the feature works, and when Trainers can unlock it in the Sinnoh remakes.

How to walk with your Pokemon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

In Pokemon Diamond & Pearl, players could take a scroll with their favorite Pokemon after visiting a special park called Amity Square. Unfortunately the ‘mon had to go back into their Poke Ball after leaving the premises.

This is no longer the case in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl as the remakes will allow your partner Pokemon to walk with you for the entirety of the game while exploring the overworld.

Below we will list the steps on how to unlock the feature:

Reach Hearthome City

Unlike other remakes, the walking feature is NOT unlocked at the start of Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. Players must first progress the story until they reach Hearthome City.

Thankfully the location can be found fairly early on in the game as you can access it after beating the second Gym in Eterna City. Players will find Hearthome after traveling along Route 208.

Enter Amity Square

In a nod to the 2006 DS titles, players can unlock the walking with Pokemon feature after visiting Amity Square. Unlike the originals, the ability for ‘mon to walk outside of their Poke Ball is permanent for the rest of the game.

While it would have been nice to have the mechanic at the start of the game, Studio ILCA is requiring players to get a little bit into the adventure before your partner ‘mon is traveling alongside you in your journey across Sinnoh.

While there are still some details we don’t know about the feature, it appears the mechanic is tied to your “partner” Pokemon. This will likely be the first ‘mon in your team lineup.

It could also be like 2019’s Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee where players are allowed to select a specific character to have alongside you. Either way ,Trainers will be able to pick whoever they want as there is no limit.