Best Overwatch skins of 2021 ranked

Wondering what the best Overwatch skins of 2021 were? Here are our picks for the best cosmetics of this year.

2021 has been quite the year for Overwatch skin collectors. With each of the game’s six events dropping a slew of new Legendary and Epic skins, we’ve seen some fan-favorite faces finally get highly sought after skins.

Symmetra mains finally had their desires sated for a new Legendary skin, and D.Va players finally got the one Christmas present they had been asking for – but those are only two characters in a whole year jam-packed with new cosmetics.

So, here’s our list of 2021’s best Overwatch skins across all of the different events and roles. We’ve also got our top three skins, too, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

(Additional reporting by Connor Knudsen)

Contents

Best Tank skins 2021

Sleighing D.Va

Of course, it would be pretty criminal of us not to mention D.Va’s long-awaited Winter Wonderland skin, Sleighing D.Va. From the reindeer antlers on her MEKA to the bladed feet, a part of us wouldn’t be too sad to see this flying at us mid-battle.

The focus has to be on the lady of the hour, though, as her adorable Christmas outfit and blonde bob are jaw-droppingly gorgeous. And also, just look at her beret!

Reindeer Orisa

Orisa is a hero that some feel has been glossed over with skin designs compared to some others, but Reindeer Orisa changes all that. This skin went live during this year’s Winter Wonderland event, but we have a feeling that fans will continue to use it long after this event ends.

With a red nose like Rudolph and some of Santa’s gifts already stocked up on her back, this skin has every bit of holiday cheer you could ask for.

Dragur Reinhardt

Pulling from the Old Norse tropes of ghosts, Draugr Reinhardt is as supernaturally spooky as they come. This menacing skin crawled out of the grave during the 2021 Halloween Terror event and hasn’t left our mind since.

Reinhardt is usually decked out in beautiful armor and decadent regalia, so seeing him in this light, while haunting, is a treat for any main tank player.

Best Overwatch DPS skins 2021

Kkachi Echo

Making its debut during the Lunar Near Year event, Kkachi Echo instantly bowled us over. Perfectly fusing traditional Korean folklore with Overwatch’s neo-futuristic vibes, this skin is absolutely spectacular.

Advertisement

It’ll be making a return during the 2022 version of the event, so be sure to snatch up the avian Goddess before it’s too late.

Mermaid Symmetra

Of course, this list wouldn’t be complete without mentioning the highly requested Mermaid Symmetra skin. Having waited years for another Legendary skin for the Indian Vishkar, Blizzard finally delivered with this year’s Summer Games event.

And boy, is she beautiful. The lilac and aqua color scheme perfectly harmonizes with that silvery-white hair, making it a must-have for both Symmetra mains and general players.

Best Overwatch Support skins 2021

Satyr Lucio

Channeling his inner spooky and hoping to thwart his enemies in style, Satyr Lucio totally transforms the playful DJ into a fearsome Greek God.

Advertisement

With a devious smile and a pretty fierce looking, skull-encrusted Sonic Amplifer, we wouldn’t want to be the poor soul who has to tell him to turn the music down…

Cybermedic Ana

Despite only being an Epic skin, Ana‘s Cybermedic gear looks like it walked straight out of Cyberpunk 2077. Debuted during the Anniversary Event as a limited-time challenge skin, we’re happy we picked it up while it was available.

Maybe Ana will rock something similar to this neon outfit coming into Overwatch 2, but we’ll have to wait and see!

Best Overwatch skins 2021: Top 3

Drum roll please, as below we’ve listed our top three Overwatch skins for 2021. Having sifted through a mountain of cosmetics, these are the skins all of us agreed took our collective breaths away.

Advertisement

3. Bushi Genji

Releasing as a part of the 2021 Archives event, Genji’s Bushi (“warrior” in Japanese) skin is one of the swordsman’s best of all time, making it an easy pick for one of our top three best skins of the year.

The skin utilizes Genji’s Japanese heritage to put his best parts to the forefront, while also adding some depth to the quiet Shimada brother’s lore. But, in all honesty, the helmet alone is probably cool enough to warrant this skin’s high ranking.

2. Black Cat Sombra

Isn’t a cat burglar skin just ‘purr’fect for Overwatch’s resident stealth queen? Channeling a feline feminine mystic whilst retaining the purple bodysuit that’s so quintessentially Sombra, her Black Cat skin is exactly the dose of femme fatale we needed this year.

This kitty certainly has claws, and she’s used them to slay the competition and work herself up to number two on our tier list.

1. Funky Baptiste

Topping the charts for 2021 is Funky Baptiste. Rated as our favorite skin of this year, the Haitian combat medic has been completely transformed into a groovy, gun-slinging support extraordinaire. Sporting a huge ring that references the artist’s mother and a new and improved disco ball Immortality Field, all of these little details come together to make this one so unique.

As one of this year’s most lighthearted skins, Funky Baptiste stands out from the competition because it literally just makes you smile. Cyberpunk vibes? So 2077. Sleighbells? Meh. Overwatch is all about having fun – and this outfit epitomizes just that.

So that's it for our list of the best Overwatch skins in 2021.