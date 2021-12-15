Orisa finally gets reindeer Overwatch skin for 2021 Winter Wonderland event

Overwatch’s 2021 Winter Wonderland event finally sees Orisa get a reindeer skin – and it might just be her best ever.

Overwatch’s Winter Wonderland seasonal event is right around the corner, set to start on December 16 after some minor delays.

This event brings some of players’ long-time favorite game modes and always has some absolutely chilling new skins to go along with it.

Devs teased both D.Va and Orisa skins as a part of its initial announcement and now, with Orisa’s new reindeer skin being revealed, fans are itching for the start of Winter Wonderland 2021.

Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2021 adds Orisa skin

The official Overwatch Twitter account announced D.Va’s new skin just two days prior to the event getting underway, and now, just one day out, we get yet another amazing skin for Orisa.

This horsey hero will gallop into the Winter season as a reindeer, a skin idea that has been tossed around for a long time in the game’s community.

And, lucky for fans, the new skin lives up to every bit of our expectations, packed with tons of awesome detail and an homage to a Christmas classic – Rudolph.

'Tis the season to make it rain-deer. 🦌 Dash into the season as Reindeer Orisa (Legendary). Overwatch Winter Wonderland begins Dec 16. pic.twitter.com/rpa35utXYN — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) December 15, 2021

Reindeer Orisa skin is a Legendary skin, and is the second confirmed skin for the 2021 Winter Wonderland event.

Featuring a red nose that many will immediately understand, a gun packed with a snowglobe, bells, gifts, and horns, this skin is decked out head to toe in holiday cheer.

This will be Orisa’s eighth Legendary skin and only her third to come from events, with Null Sector and Forest Spirit being the other two.

But, we have a feeling that this one may quickly become a fan favorite, so get ready to see more Reindeers in your matches when this skin goes live on December 16 alongside Winter Wonderland 2021!