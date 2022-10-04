Best Overwatch 2 tank heroes tier list: Most popular characters for current meta

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at [email protected]

Who are the best tank heroes to play in Overwatch 2? Let’s take a look at what the players are doing.

Overwatch 2 has finally arrived, and with it come some big reworks and additions to the lineup of tanks players can choose from.

Figuring out which hero to play after all the additions and changes can be tough. Luckily, the OWL pros have been playing on an early build of Overwatch 2 to start the whole season, which gives us a heads up on what heroes are considered strong.

This initial tier list will be based on what has been played throughout pro play and updated once the game is live. Note that, because not all heroes, maps, and class passives are active on the OWL circuit so far, this tier list will change as more data from the competitive ladder is collected.

S Tier

Junker Queen

One of the most recent additions to the lineup of Overwatch heroes, Junker Queen has been the most-picked tank hero among pro players.

With constant healing in her kit, plus the ability to buff up her allies when they are hurting, it makes sense that Junker Queen is a staple of pro play and will be quite strong in competitive.

Doomfist

After being a menace as a DPS in Overwatch, Doomfist has been reworked and reclassified as a tank for Overwatch 2. And it looks like he’s fitting his new role like a glove.

With his combination of damage, crowd control, and damage reduction built into his kit, Doomfist is ready to slam any enemy.

A Tier

Winston

Winston was one of the most stable tanks throughout Overwatch, always being somewhat playable and never getting nerfed.

It seems that old reliable is maintaining that moniker as Overwatch 2 launched, with pros picking him a fair amount.

Zarya

Zarya is another old reliable-type tank from Overwatch, with a fantastic mix of damage, shielding, and durability.

She did get some changes to modernize her kit and design for Overwatch 2, but she remains one of the best tank heroes you can pick.

Sigma

Having a team-wide shield is such an incredibly valuable ability for a tank to have, and Sigma can clutch fights with a well-timed barrier.

Adding insult to injury (or injury to insult), Sigma’s damage output is absurdly strong, particularly when they’re forced to funnel into a tight corridor.

B Tier

D.Va

She wasn’t changed drastically for Overwatch 2, but after her rework in the first game D.Va has remained a very strong tank, even if her DPS isn’t quite as scary as it once was.

Pros are certainly willing to pick D.Va when they need to use that Defense Matrix and dissuade attacks, but she’s outclassed a bit by similar heroes like Sigma and Doomfist.

Wrecking Ball

Wrecking Ball comes in swinging still, rolling through the enemy with plenty of shields and disruption. However, even though he had gotten some buffs before Overwatch 2 released, he’s still not picked often by pros and fits as more of a niche tank pick.

C Tier

Reinhardt

Another heavy shield tank unit who has gotten a bit of a facelift since the original Overwatch, Rein has, unfortunately, been outclassed by his new little brother Sigma.

Even though he still provides a mix of shielding and initiation, Reinhardt sees his role in teams outclassed by the likes of Winston, Doomfist, and Sigma, which is why he’s rarely picked.

Orisa

Orisa actually got a fairly significant rework ahead of Overwatch 2, now wielding a javelin that she can throw to pierce her enemies. She’s also an anti-projectile tank, with a good amount of crowd control to boot on her ultimate.

Unfortunately, none of those tools seem to have made her a particularly appealing tank option among pro players.

Roadhog

Roadhog got a tweak to his ultimate, which can no longer be canceled with stuns, and he got a little extra gas in his self-heal.

However, despite these improvements, Roadhog is rarely picked because of the lack of utility he offers to his team other than hooking an enemy in.