Overwatch 2 players slam “mediocre” reward for Halloween event

While Overwatch 2’s Halloween event introduced something exciting this year, players aren’t too happy about the rewards it gives.

Overwatch 2’s Season 13: Spellbinder is finally here, and with it comes the Halloween event players have been looking forward to. Now, this year’s event is different from previous years, introducing a new Junkenstein’s Lab mode that lets you pick unique “mutations.”

This new PvP mode is a welcome addition and one that the players have praised. The only thing is… there’s one problem. The community isn’t too happy that this year’s event rewards only give you a title and XP, while in previous years, you could earn weapon charms, voice lines, and much more.

In a Reddit thread, one user voiced their frustration, writing: “This Halloween event has a SINGLE reward and it’s just a mediocre title. Oh wait, don’t forget the EXP OMG GUYS EXP LETS GET IT!!!” Seeing this, they couldn’t help but feel like “they give less and less rewards each time” with each event.

Blizzard Players aren’t happy that you only get the “Mutated Monster” title and XP from playing the Halloween event.

Many players who commented also felt the same way regarding the rewards. “Yeah, I literally can’t think of an event sadder than this… like man, even a common skin would be better than nothing? Not even an epic?” commented one user.

“I thought a player icon would be the bare minimum, but I guess I’m wrong,” another user wrote. Meanwhile, another said they had the exact same reaction after checking it out after the update: “1 reward, and it’s Mid AF.”

One user said they could’ve “easily used the S76 or Torb Zombie recolors as rewards.” They added, “The skins are mid; nobody will be buying that anyway.”

While most players in the comments said they weren’t happy with the title and XP rewards, some pointed out that the game mode is fun regardless, and it’s still worth playing. “The event is fun af, playing it is a reward in and of itself,” one of them wrote.

