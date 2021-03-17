Overwatch Anniversary Event 2021 Start time: Date, skins, more - Dexerto

Overwatch’s Anniversary event rolls around every year to celebrate the game’s official release date back in 2016. Here’s everything you need to know about 2021’s iteration, including the dates, skins and more.

When it comes to events, Overwatch likes to go big or go home. The annual Anniversary event lets players party in style to celebrate the game growing yet another year old, and brings us a whole host of new content every year.

Following on directly from Overwatch Archives, which lets players delve into the past and relive some of their favorite heroes’ memories, the Overwatch calendar for spring is jam packed with fun filled adventures.

So, without further ado, here’s everything we know about the upcoming Overwatch Anniversary event.

What is Overwatch Anniversary?

As is pretty obvious from the title, Anniversary is the yearly celebration of Overwatch’s release date. Having dropped all the way back in 2016, the game has accrued a pretty extensive history.

Since May 24, 2016, fans have been immersed in Blizzard’s FPS, making this year the fifth anniversary of the game. Maybe we’ll see some fun new content given that this is a milestone in the title’s history, but nothing’s been announced just yet.

When is Overwatch Anniversary?

May 24 is the game’s original release date, but the Anniversary event is a multi day event. The dates of all of the previous versions of the event are listed below, and they give us a bit of a guideline as to when the next event will be dropping.

2017: May 23rd – June 12th

2018: May 22nd – June 11th

2019: May 21st – June 10th

2020: May 19th – June 9th

There seems to be a bit of a pattern up until last year, but going by the original series of events we can likely expect Overwatch Anniversary 2021 to release anytime between May 18 – June 8.

Anniversary skins & cosmetics

Every year the Anniversary event brings with it some amazing skins, sprays and other cosmetics. With around 3 Epic and 5 Legendary drops, some of the game’s most iconic cosmetics have come out of the Anniversary event.

Last year we saw fan favorites like Little Red Ashe, Masquerade Reaper and Dragoon Mercy enter the fray, so expectations are pretty high considering that this year is more momentous than the others.

All of these will be available for purchase during the event using Overwatch’s in-game currency, as well as in the special Anniversary Loot Crates. So, make sure you’re grinding hard for that cash!

As soon as this year’s skins and accessories drop, we’ll add them in here for you to take a look at.

Anniversary Weekly Challenges

Weekly challenges have become a staple part of Overwatch events. Offering a themed spray, icon and Legendary skin in return for winning a set amount of games every week, Weekly Challenges are an easy way to bag unique cosmetics.

The usual pattern Weekly Challengers follow are:

Win 3 games – Icon.

Win 6 games – Spray.

Win 9 games – Legendary Skin.

This cycle will reset every week for three weeks, therefore giving you the change to get 3 unique icons, sprays and skins.

That’s all you need to know about the Overwatch Anniversary Event! As more details become available we’ll update this page, so make sure to check back soon!