All Hero buffs & nerfs in Overwatch 2 Season 13: Sombra rework, Rammatra fix, Juno changes

Overwatch 2 Season 13 has arrived and a wealth of Hero buffs and nerfs have been implemented as balance changes for each character.

Blizzard’s new season update will be released on October 15 at 2 PM EDT. It is set to feature the Widowmaker Mythic skin, the Halloween Terror event, and even a My Hero Academia crossover.

However, balance adjustments for the complete character roster will also shake up the meta, including nerfing the previous season’s new character Juno, and giving Sombra a major rework.

Article continues after ad

Here are all the Overwatch 2 Hero buffs and nerfs for Season 13.

Overwatch 2 Season 13 Hero changes

General

Swapping your hero hides your selection on the enemy scoreboard for 15 seconds.

Developer Comments: This change adds a more friction to counterswapping, especially in the extreme case where two players on opposite teams are both sitting in spawn with the scoreboard open and rapidly switch their heroes in response to each other’s choices.

Tank

Blizzard Mauga has been buffed to deal more damage.

Mauga

Incendiary Chaingun

Ignite damage over time duration increased from 3 to 4 seconds.

Developer Comment: Increasing the duration of Mauga’s burn effect will help better reward going for the smaller, harder to hit targets.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Ramattra

Pummel

No longer pierces barriers.

Now deals 2.5x more damage to barriers.

Developer Comments: Ramattra’s Pummel projectiles passing through barriers was a source of frustration for players trying to protect themselves or their allies. With these changes enabling Ramattra to deal critical damage to barriers, he will still be a valuable hero choice against barrier mechanics, but won’t immediately apply damage to players on the other side.

Reinhardt

Barrier Field

Health reduced from 1600 to 1500.

Developer Comments: This is just some fine tuning for the barrier health and regeneration rate as it had become slightly too tough to break through.

Article continues after ad

Damage

Activision Blizzard Sombra has received a considerable rework.

Hanzo

Base health increased from 225 to 250.

Developer Comments: We are reverting Hanzo back to his previous health now that it’s possible to take out an opposing Hanzo with a well-aimed headshot thanks to the weapon damage changes.

Sojourn

Railgun

Energy no longer stops degenerating at 25 energy.

Time before energy degeneration begins increased from 7 to 12 seconds.

Disruptor Shot

Damage per second increased from 60 to 80

Now generates 25% of damage done to enemy players as Railgun energy.

Developer Comments: These Railgun changes swap out the 25 minimum energy it decays to for a longer time before it begins to degenerate which alleviates some of the pressure to quickly use the secondary fire. Disruptor shot is getting a damage increase to helps its effectiveness as an area denial tool, andlong with additional utility through generating a small amount of Railgun energy to make it more broadly useful.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Sombra

Hack

No longer ends Stealth but does reveal Sombra.

Hacked ability lockout effect duration reduced from 1.5 to 1.0 seconds (EMP duration unchanged).

BOB hacked stun duration reduced from 10 to 3 seconds.

Stealth

No longer passive and now activates by using Translocator.

Now has a 5 second duration.

Added stealth timer around the reticle and removed ability icon.

Taking damage now reveals Sombra for 1 second instead of ending stealth.

Translocator

Cooldown increased from 5 to 7 seconds.

EMP

Ultimate cost increased 12%.

Opportunist

The Opportunist passive has been added back in.

Increases Sombra’s weapon damage versus hacked targets by 20%.

See critically injured enemies through walls.

Developer Comments: This is a significant change to Sombra’s playstyle in the hopes of making her more interactive for the opposing team and shifting some of her power from the utility of Stealth and Hack into increased lethality.

Stealth having a limited duration less than the Translocator cooldown is intended to create brief windows of vulnerability. It still enables Sombra to cross through dangerous areas unseen, but to really hang around in the enemy backline will require moving from cover-to-cover similar to other flanking heroes. No longer having the stealth movement speed removed upon taking damage also enhances its usefulness as an escape tool.

Article continues after ad

Support

Blizzard Juno has received a nerf as part of this season’s balance changes.

Baptiste

Biotic Launcher

Primary fire recoil reduced by 30%.

Developer Comment: This change is aimed at reducing the fatigue resulting from controlling the recoil over longer periods of play more than trying to add power to Baptiste’s primary fire.

Brigitte

Repair Pack

Cooldown increased from 5 to 5.5 seconds.

Developer Comment: Brigitte’s healing output over the course of a match is quite high, so this is just a slight adjustment to help bring that in line.

Article continues after ad

Juno

Mediblaster

Falloff range reduced from 30-50 meters to 20-35 meters.

Healing per projectile reduced from 6.5 to 6.

Developer Comments: Juno’s healing output is too high for how much mobility she possesses so we’re shortening her falloff range to increase the importance of positioning well with her mobility abilities.

Article continues after ad

That’s all the Overwatch 2 balance changes for Season 13. The new season has also added a brand-new Battle Pass which centers around a dark magic theme and the Widowmaker Mythic skin.