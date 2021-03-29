Overwatch Sombra guide: How to play, abilities, tips, lore, skins - Dexerto

Sombra has become one of Overwatch’s most iconic DPS heroes, but she’s not exactly easy to play. This guide has some tips and tricks to help you decipher our favorite hacker.

When it comes to playing DPS in Overwatch, cyberpunk style hacker Sombra has become a fan favorite pick. Bursting with utility, the Mexican menace has a whole host of tricks up her sleeve.

Getting to grips with these, though, can be a bit of a nightmare. Luckily, this guide will help you hack the hacker by giving you some insight into her gameplay, abilities, lore, skins and more.

Overwatch Sombra lore

While her appearance marks her very much as a fictional character, Sombra’s history is very much rooted in real-life struggles.

Left orphaned after the Omnic Crisis in a city ruled by the tyrannical rich and famous, young Olivia Colomar utilized her technological prowess to survive. Not only that, though, she’s proven to be adept at bending people to her will, catching the attention of some of the world’s underworld.

Joining Los Muertos, a revolutionary gang set upon toppling the rich, she kept hacking and hacking. This quickly fell apart, however, when a failed hack exposing a global conspiracy forced her to retreat into the shadows. Changing her entire identity and emerging with a cybernetic graft, Sombra was born.

Now working for Talon, she continues to bring some of Overwatch’s biggest business empires to their knees whilst simultaneously searching for the truth behind the mysterious global conspiracy she uncovered.

Overwatch Sombra weapon

The Machine Pistol is a pretty unique weapon. Despite having a large spray and very little damage per bullet, it’s sizeable magazine and speedy rate of fire make it perfect for up-close skirmishes.

Machine Pistol

Rapid fire hitscan type

60 rounds per clip

1.5-second reload

2.4 – 8 damage

15 – 25 m falloff range

20 shots per second

NOTE: Sombra’s fully-automatic machine pistol fires in a short-range spread.

Sombra abilities

Just like Widowmaker, Sombra’s abilities are all about stealth. However, they’re pretty aggressive, so don’t expect to be sitting waiting behind your tanks!

Hack Enemy-targeting debuff hitscan type 15 m range 0.65 seconds cast time Lasts 6, 20, 10, or 60 seconds 8, 4, or 2-second cooldown



NOTE: Sombra hacks enemies to temporarily stop them from using their abilities, or hacks first aid kits to spawn faster and make them useless to her opponents. Taking damage interrupts the hacking.

Stealth Non-damaging and self-buff movement type +50% movement speed 2 m radius 0.7 seconds cloaking/uncloaking Lasts until interrupted 6-second cooldown



NOTE: Sombra becomes invisible, during which her speed is boosted considerably. Attacking, using offensive abilities, or taking damage disables her camouflage. Sombra cannot capture objectives while invisible.

Translocator Projectile-based movement type 5 HP 1 beacon 25 m/s projectile speed 0.4 seconds, ~0.7 seconds cast time 4 or 2-second cooldown



NOTE: Sombra tosses out a translocator beacon. She can instantly return to the beacon’s location while it is active, she can only have one beacon active at a time (including when it’s in mid-flight).

Sombra Ultimate Ability Cast-time ultimate type Area debuff ability type 15 m radius 0.5 sec cast Lasts 6 seconds



NOTE: Sombra discharges electromagnetic energy in a wide radius, destroying enemy barriers and shields and hacking all opponents caught in the blast.

How to play Sombra: Overwatch tips

When it comes to playing Sombra, there’s no hiding behind your tanks. Her entire kit revolves around getting into the backline and hacking either the tanks or big damage dealers, so she’s much more suited to an aggressive playstyle.

However, jumping into the backline doesn’t come without a cost. Sombra is a squishy character, and she needs to get up close and personal both to hack, as well as use her Machine Pistol to its full potential. Make sure you drop your translocator somewhere safe (specifically back at spawn or next to a health pack) to ensure a quick getaway.

Additionally, make sure you hack that little burst of health, after all, you don’t want to translocate back to an empty health package! It’s important to keep a few of these disabled for the enemy too, especially ones close to them.

Using her Stealth is of paramount importance too. When your Ult is charged, use it to get behind the enemy lines and right into the center of the fray. Unleash your EMP then translocate of there, but not too far away. After all, the enemy are all hacked and now is a great time to take the fight to them!

Overwatch Sombra skins

Name Tier Cost Skin Sombra Cidro Rare 75 Sombra Incendio Rare 75 Sombra Mar Rare 75 Sombra Noche Rare 75 Sombra Glitch Epic 250 Sombra Virus Epic 250 Sombra Peppermint Epic 250 Sombra Mexicana Epic 250 Sombra Phantasma Epic 250 Sombra Oro Epic 250 Sombra Augmented Legendary 1000 Sombra Cyberspace Legendary 1000 Sombra Azúcar Legendary 1000 Sombra Los Muertos Legendary 1000 Sombra Bride Legendary 1000 Sombra Face Changer Legendary 1000 Sombra Tulum Legendary 1000 Sombra Rime Legendary 1000 Sombra Talon Legendary 1000

Sombra Overwatch 2 Changes

While any details regarding Sombra’s role in Overwatch 2 are pretty thin, we know that she will be making an appearance.

Additionally, as she’s a DPS hero she’ll be gaining a bit of a speed boost coming into the sequel.

Until the new title releases, we’ll just have to get used to playing this iteration of Sombra. Utilize this guide anytime you’re feeling stuck, and you’ll be hacking the planet in no time!