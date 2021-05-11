The Ultimate Overwatch Genji guide - Dexerto

The quick-witted damage hero Genji is a blast to roam around any Overwatch map. But only the best players are able to make an impact with Genji, and mastering this character can be a challenge!

If you are looking to try your hand at some new challenging heroes, then look no further than Genji. The blinding faster warrior is one of the staple damage characters within Overwatch and it is easy to see why.

Genji has one of the most impressive kits in Overwatch; he is able to get up close and personal with enemies, and even deflect incoming fire. But, honing the skills of Genji is going to take some time, thankfully, we have the ultimate guide for you!

Advertisement

Lore

Genji comes from a long line of ninjas and is the son of master ninja Sojiro Shimada; and also the brother of Hanzo, another character in Overwatch. Initially, Genji had little interest in the ninja lifestyle that his predecessors tried to instill within him, instead, he gathered towards the jolly teenager life that he sought after. This attitude was looked down upon by members of the Shimada ninja clan, but this was ultimately changed after his father’s death.

Read More: Overwatch Reinhardt guide

Following the events of Sojiro’s death, Hanzo was instructed to confront Genji in order to persuade him to take an active role within the ninja clan. An altercation broke out between the two, which ultimately left Genji on the brink of death. With his body decimated, Genji was eventually rescued by the Overwatch forces who offered to restore his body in return for his aid in battle. With little choice, and the aspiration to take down his father’s ninja empire, Genji complied with these demands and he was restored.

Advertisement

Now, fighting alongside Overwatch, Genji is one of the naturally gifted combat artists within the force, and his swordsmanship is unparalleled.

Overwatch Genji weapons

Genji bolsters two primary weapons within his arsenal, and these come in the form of his Shuriken and his sword itself. Genji’s Shuriken can either be fired in a cluster of three in a straight line, or side by side!

Shuriken

Genji looses three deadly throwing stars in quick succession.

Damage: 28

Spread angle: Pinpoint

Projectile speed: 60 meters per second

Rate of fire: 3 shurikens per 0.88 seconds

Ammo: 30

Reload time: 1.5 second

Shuriken

Alternatively, he can throw three shurikens in a wider spread.

Damage: 28

Spread angle: 9

Projectile speed: 60 meters per second

Rate of fire: 0.68 second recovery

Ammo: 30

Ammo usage: 3

Reload time: 1.5 second

Weapons

Along with Genji’s weapons, he is also able to deflect incoming fire with his sword and can deal a damaging blow with his sword in the form of Swift Strike. Furthermore, Genji’s passive ability enables him to climb most terrain within the game, and even double jump!

Advertisement

Read More: Overwatch Widowmaker guide

Cyber-Agility

Climb on walls and double jump.

Swift Strike

Genji darts forward, slashing with his wakizashi and passing through foes in his path. If Genji eliminates a target, he can instantly use this ability again.

Damage: 50

Move. speed: 50 meters per second

Max. range: 15 meters

Duration: 0.3 seconds

Cooldown: 8 seconds

Deflect

With lightning-quick swipes of his wakizashi, Genji reflects an oncoming projectile and sends it rebounding towards his opponent.

Area of effect:1 meter radius (front only)

Duration: 2 seconds

Cooldown: 8 seconds

Dragonblade

Genji brandishes his katana for a brief period of time. Until he sheathes his katana, Genji can deliver killing strikes to any targets within his reach.

Damage:120

Move. speed:+30% buff

Max. range:5 meters

Rate of fire:1 swing per 0.9 seconds

Casting time:1 second (unsheathing) ~0.2 seconds (initial swing) 1 second (sheathing)

Duration:6 seconds

Dragonblade is a prominent Ultimate ability within the game, as it allows Genji to break up team holds during a push towards choke points or the objective. As well, since Genji is moving so fast while using this ability; it is nearly impossible to hit him!

Advertisement

How to play Genji – tips and tricks

Genji offers some of the best mobility in terms of Damage characters, and this is how you are going to want to structure your playstyle with Genji. The double jump passive ability allows players to get around certain points in order to flank the enemy team, and it is often a game of cat and mouse when trying to duel Genji.

As well, when you are in certain scenarios, Genji’s Swift Strike can be a disruptive force to enemies, but the damage can be iffy when using it against Tank heroes. So, it is ideal for Genji to try and take down enemy Supports and Damage characters, as he deals significant damage in short bursts.

Advertisement

As well, Genji’s Deflect ability can come in hand when you are in a tight situation. This allows players to deflect pretty much anything in the game coming towards you, and it even deals damage back to them! Overall, it is clear that players will have to play hyper-aggressive when using Genji, but the payout is immense if you are able to successfully master this.

Genji Overwatch skins

Name Tier Cost Skin Azurite Rare 75 Cinnabar Rare 75 Malachite Rare 75 Ochre Rare 75 Carbon Fiber Epic 250 Chrome Epic 250 Sparrow Legendary 1000 Young Genji Legendary 1000 Bedouin Legendary 1000 Nomad Legendary 1000 Oni Legendary 1000

Overwatch 2 Genji Changes

Ahead of the release of the second Overwatch title, Blizzard has already revealed some details regarding the redesign that Genji is going to have when it releases. While Blizzard has only released concepts for certain heroes, we can assume more are coming soon!

While we wait and see how Damage characters are going to change in Overwatch 2, we are excited for the future of Genji!