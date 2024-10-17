Overwatch 2’s neglect has turned r/VentureMains into the weirdest place on the internet

Venture mains have been begging for anything from the Overwatch 2 team. A skin? Lore? Any mention of them beyond hopefully getting Mythic a skin in Season 14? It’s at the point where they’re starting to get a little stir crazy.

The Venture mains subreddit has since devolved into a bizarre, near-incomprehensible soup of rock eater jokes and other memes based around the character, with those who love Overwatch’s first non-binary rep hoping for an ounce of content that isn’t a recolor or a spray.

In the absence of anything else going on with Venture in the game, their most dedicated fans have taken to the subreddit to create one of the weirdest places on the internet.

While you’ve got some normal posts on there like people showing off their prowess with the hero and having general balance discussions, other people are posting some… interesting stuff.

What does the above image mean? I couldn’t even begin to tell you. What is a Skibidi Chungus and why do Venture mains need to learn the counter matchup? Who knows?

Other people are just sitting in corners, eating rocks in silence and sobbing about a lack of content. There are also some deranged rants from people screaming about Kiriko getting a ton of skins while Venture remains neglected.

“I WANT A VENTURE SKIN!!!! 4 MONTHS!!!!! IM GOING INSANE!!!!!!!!!” explained the least frustrated r/VentureMains poster.

Some people are taking it a little far, though.

The more creative folks are less about choosing violence and more about trying to stealthily give their hero more skins, with the Rammatra mains rallying alongside Venture on the list of new heroes who don’t get much content.

Maybe if “Kiriko” and “Mercy” get skins, no one will notice.

Regardless of the current situation with their hero, at least the people who still love Venture are having fun with them. The fact that their base model and personality are so well done is a testament to how great Overwatch 2’s dev team is at creating characters that have some real personality behind them.

Venture mains seem to really love their enby fav despite everything. All 15 of them, anyways.