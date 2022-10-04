Best Overwatch 2 support tier list: Most popular characters for current meta

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at [email protected]

Who are the best support heroes to play in Overwatch 2? Let’s take a look at what the players are doing.

Overwatch 2 has gone live, letting players new and old take return to the their favorite maps and heroes…or potentially discover some new ones.

Overwatch 2 is only a few hours old, so there is no defined “meta”, but pro players have been playing on an early build of the new game. Based on what the pros have been playing, we have come up with an initial tier list, to be updated once there have been enough matches.

Note that, because not all heroes, maps, and class passives are active on the OWL circuit so far, this tier list will change as more data from the competitive ladder is collected. Kiriko will not be included on the tier list since she has not been available in professional play.

Contents

S Tier

Ana

By a mile, Ana was the most-picked support hero by pros in the OWL, thanks to her long range heals, crowd control on her Sleep Dart, and her ability to ramp up the team’s frontline with Nano Boost.

She has also gotten several buffs to her Sleep Dart’s cooldown and expanded the magazine on her primary weapon, which has helped her thrive now that Overwatch 2 is live.

Lucio

He didn’t get many changes with the launch of Overwatch 2, but Lucio has remained a staple hero now that Overwatch has “upgraded.”

With maps opening up thanks to it shifting to a 5v5 game, Lucio’s speed-up ability is incredibly valuable, as is his high healing abilities.

A Tier

Brigitte

After being one of the most frustrating heroes in Overwatch, Brigitte is back but with a bit of a more forgiving kit toface. Gone is her Shield Bash’s crowd control, replaced with some additional damage.

That’s taken her down a bit in terms of power, but in comps where her lack of range isn’t punished as hard, Brigitte can still be effective even if she’s not the best support in Overwatch 2.

Zenyatta

Zenyatta is still one of the best supports to play into tanks thanks to Orb of Discord debuff, but that is slightly less valuable as many of the tanks’ shields have gotten nerfed and there are fewer tanks in the game.

Despite these changes, it seems pros still have a good view of Zenyatta, as he was picked a significant amount in the OWL.

B Tier

Baptiste

In terms of the most niche support pick, Baptiste falls into this category. He gets picked a fair amount in pro play, but not enough to qualify as being considered solidly in the meta.

With buffs to his Regenerative Burst and Biotic Launcher, Baptiste thrives in clumped up fights where he can heal many allies at once.

C Tier

Moira

Barely picked in OWL games, and not played for very long when she was picked, Moira has fallen to the bottom of the pack when it comes to supports.

She didn’t get many major changes to her kit ahead of Overwatch 2, but unfortunately she just seems to be in no-man’s-land where she doesn’t do anything so well as to justify being a consistent pick.

Mercy

The epitome of the pocket healer, Mercy’s problem is that she does best with other characters who want to use the verticality of maps to their advantage, like Pharah and Echo. Unfortunately, those types of champions don’t seem to be as strong so far, while hit-scan champions who can pick off Mercy are quite strong.

For those reasons, Mercy was barely picked in OWL and probably won’t be picked very often in Overwatch 2 competitive.