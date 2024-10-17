Overwatch 2 Season 14: Release date, new Tank & everything we know

Overwatch 2 Season 14 is gearing up to be another huge update, with a new Tank Hero set to join the roster for the first time since Mauga in 2023.

Season 13 has only just begun, bringing with it a fresh Battle Pass and My Hero Academia crossover that fans have been desperate for. But although it’s still some way off, many are already looking ahead to what the next season might have in store.

Here’s everything we know so far about Overwatch 2 Season 14, including the release date.

Overwatch 2 Season 14 begins on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, as confirmed by the in-game timer on the current Battle Pass. This also lines up with what we’ve seen previously, as new seasons usually tend to drop on Tuesdays.

The update will drop at 10 AM PST / 1 PM EST / 6 PM GMT and we don’t expect there to be any downtime between Seasons 13 and 14.

Blizzard Juno was the last new Hero in OW2.

New Tank in Season 14

A new Overwatch Hero joins the roster every two seasons, and this time around it’s the Tank category that’s getting a fresh face. The character, named “Phreak” was first officially teased in the Season 13 trailer, where it was revealed that he’ll have a Scottish accent.

However, the Hero has been spotted previously in concept art. In screenshots shared by Blizzard, which are said to be from before OW’s initial launch, Phreak can be seen alongside the likes of Hanzo and Symmetra.

In this artwork, he has three abilities listed; Cannon, Stomp, and Attract. Although, given how old this information is, there’s every chance that his kit may have undergone some adjustments ahead of release in Season 14.

If previous releases are anything to go by, there’s a good chance that players will be able to test out Phreak for a short time towards the end of Season 13, just like they did with Juno and Mauga.

We’re still weeks away from the launch of OW2 Season 14, so very little else has been revealed. We’ll be sure to keep this page up to date with the latest announcements as and when they happen.

In the meantime, if you’re struggling to compete in Season 13, here are the Heroes that received buffs and nerfs, as well as the best Supports to use.