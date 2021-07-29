Overwatch Halloween Event 2021 start time, skins, Junkenstein’s Revenge

Overwatch’s Halloween event is Blizzard’s way of celebrating the spooky season in style. However, what can we expect from Halloween Terror, 2021?

If there’s one event that Overwatch fans across the globe get excited about, it’s the Halloween event: Halloween Terror.

With some of the game’s best skins making a limited return, including that iconic Witch Mercy, the spooktacular event is packed full of terrifyingly tantalizing rewards and cosmetics.

With the 2021 iteration of the iconic event on the horizon, here’s everything we know so far about this years’ Overwatch Halloween Terror event.

Overwatch Halloween Event: start time & end date

Overwatch’s 2021 Halloween Terror hasn’t quite been announced as of yet, but it will definitely be in-game by October 31.

Past dates for the event include:

2016: 11 October – 1 November

2017: 10 October – 2 November

2018: 9 October – 1 November

2019: 15 October – 4 November

2020: 13 October – 3 November

Therefore, we estimate that the 2021 event will begin around October 12 and conclude on November 1.

Overwatch Halloween Event: Skins

As per usual with Overwatch events, the Halloween Terror extravaganza will see five new Legendary skins join the cosmetic library. Three new Epics will also drop, and will likely be available by completing the weekly challenges.

These require you to play games in installments of nine, with a win equalling 2 games:

Play nine games: Icon

Play 18 games: Spray

Play 27 games: Epic skin.

The 2020 event saw some truly iconic skins, including the terrifyingly beautiful Ragdoll Echo and the stunning Shin-Ryeong D.Va, so 2021 has some big shoes to fill!

Overwatch Junkenstein’s Revenge

One of the best parts of the Halloween Terror event is Junkenstein’s Revenge, the eerie PvE mode that accompanies the spooky celebration every year.

Set at the gates of the infamous Castle Junkenstein, players have to survive waves of Zomnic opponents to be able to progress through the game’s different levels. Not only that, though, Dr. Junkenstein has created some terrifying monsters to stop you in your tracks, and they won’t go down easy.

There are only a handful of heroes available to players, so if you’re looking to get in shape for the big event be sure to main these characters in the run up to the assault on Castle Junkenstein:

Ana (The Alchemist)

Ashe (The Outlaw)

Baptiste (The Renegade)

Brigitte (The Shieldmaden)

Genji (The Swordsman)

Hanzo (The Archer)

McCree (The Gunsliger)

Soldier 76 (The Soldier)

Torbjorn (The Viking)

Tracer (A Ghostly Will-O’-The-Wisp)

Widowmaker (The Countess)

Zenyatta (The Monk)

For a full breakdown of what to expect coming into Junkenstein’s Revenge, we’ve got all of the different modes listed here, as well as a dedicated guide to defeating the hardest level of all: Shocking Surprise.

So that’s everything we know about the upcoming Overwatch Halloween event! As further details slip through the cracks we’ll be sure to update this page with everything we know.