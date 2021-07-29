Overwatch Christmas Event 2021: start time, Winter Wonderland skins, more

Overwatch’s Winter Wonderland is one of the most highly-anticipated events of the year. However, what can we expect from the Christmas-themed event in 2021?

Overwatch is home to plenty of events, giving fans the chance to grab season skins and play a variety of unique game modes throughout the year. One of the most popular is the Winter Wonderland event, which brings festive cheers to the team-based shooter.

This Christmas event is home to some of the game’s best-looking skins, which include Snow Owl Ana and Sugar Plum Fairy Mercy. Aside from the return of these winter classics, we’ll likely see plenty of new additions as well.

With the 2021 iteration of the Winter Wonderland event on the horizon, there’s sure to be something for every Overwatch fan to enjoy.

Overwatch Christmas Event: start time & end date

Overwatch’s 2021 Winter Wonderland hasn’t quite been announced as of yet, but it will definitely be in-game by December 15.

Past dates for the event include:

2016: 13 December – 2 January

2017: 12 December – 1 January

2018: 11 December – 2 January

2019: 10 December – 2 January

2020: 15 December – 5 January

Therefore, we estimate that the 2021 event will begin around December 12 and conclude on January 1.

Overwatch Christmas Event: Skins

Just like every Overwatch event, Winter Wonderland will see new five Legendary skins join the cosmetic library. Three new Epics will also drop, and will likely be available by completing the weekly challenges.

These require you to win a total of 27 games in order to unlock a free Epic skin for a particular character, with every win counting as 2 games towards your total:

Play 9 games: Icon

Play 18 games: Spray

Play 27 games: Epic Skin

Aside from featuring the Elf Junkrat skin, the 2020 event included the scintillating Gingerbread Ana and nightmarish Frosty Roadhog skin.

Overwatch Christmas event modes

One of the best parts of the Winter Wonderland event is the sheer variety of modes that players can take part in. The 2020 event famously included the following:

Mei’s Snowball Offensive: A 6v6 snowball fight that sees players duke it out as Mei.

Snowball Deathmatch: 8-person free-for-all snowball brawl.

Yeti Hunter: A 6-player mode that pits five Meis against one Winston.

Aside from these fan-favorite modes, Blizzard also introduced Freezethaw elimination. This new 4v4 mode tasks players with freezing the opposing team. However, those frozen can be thawed out with the help of an ally.

The first team to freeze everyone on the opposing side wins. It’s a pretty simple game mode, but one that makes for great amounts of fun. These modes will likely return in this year’s Winter Wonderland event, so be sure to use our Mei guide to get some practice in before you strap on those snowshoes.

So that’s everything we know about the upcoming Overwatch Christmas event! We’ll be sure to update this page when further details are announced.